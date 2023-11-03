Baldur’s Gate 3’s Gondian rescue is a whole lot easier with this NPC

Freeing the Gondians in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a challenge, but this ally can offer some very valuable assistance.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Gondians are devotees of the god of craft, Gond. They’re also one of the many allies you can gather to assist you in your final battle with the Netherbrain. Their assistance is, however, contingent on you succeeding in rescuing them from the Steel Watch Foundry in Act Three.

Unfortunately, the Gondian rescue mission is an encounter that has served as a source of real headaches for many players. Thankfully, one player has come across an NPC ally that can make the experience whole lot easier.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s friendly Mind Flayer is a combat asset

Omeluum is a unique kind of Mind Flayer. He managed to sever his connection with the Elder Brain and as a result, is surprisingly humanitarian. He’s also a gift for your team, as discovered by a player on the game’s subreddit.

The player — giving him a rather cute nickname — praised “Omelet’s” super useful teleporting abilities and said that they, “saved me twice during the Gondian breakout […]my party members would’ve been goners.”

They then went on to describe two incredibly clutch moments where Omeluum yanked Halsin and Jaheira away from danger. Not only did the Mind Flayer remove these two fighters from immediate peril, but their escape prevented their entire party having to go head-to-head with “the million bajillion fish dudes” that guard the prison.

Unfortunately, not everyone in the comments was in the position to reap the rewards of having Omeluum in their party: “Guess whose squid couldn’t teleport because GENIUS-Tav sold a Sussur Bloom to him in the Underdark 80h ago. I even tried to pickpocket it from him during the mission, just to get rid of it but didn’t work.”

For readers unfamiliar, the Sussur Bloom is essentially a magical faraday cage. Not a great choice for an ally who relies so heavily on their magic abilities. If you’re hoping to get benefit from the arcane skills of the “best squid”, definitely avoid making that mistake.