Baldur’s Gate 3 players have found the meanest line of dialogue in the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 has no shortage of options for evil players, but one person may have stumbled across the meanest dialogue choice in the game.

Those who want to walk on the dark side in Baldur’s Gate 3 have a readymade option with the Dark Urge Origin, who can commit terrible murders with a casual dialogue choice. Even players who pick another Origin can still engage in truly heinous acts, such as leaving Scratch the Dog in a cage.

Some of the darkest choices in the game are the ones that players make accidentally, without thinking through the consequences of their actions. This was discussed in a thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, where the OP allowed Yenna to be killed by Orin, leading to an upsetting murder scene.

Larian Studios

According to the OP, “After Orin disguised herself as Lae’zel she brought me Yenna and said she was Orin. Now I’ve had this encounter before so I knew Orin was actually Lae’zel. I figured “eh f–k it I’ll try to save her” and did the intimidation check, which I failed, resulting in Orin pulling out her blade and gave me more dialogue options.

They continued, “One was (paraphrasing, I don’t remember the exact wording) “I don’t care whether or not she’s Orin, kill her anyway.” Which I picked, and it then resulted in Yenna begging me to help before Orin slashes her throat.”

“The meanest and cruelest thing I was able to do was breaking Alfira’s lute (I’ll admit it was a little funny, but felt awful),” one user wrote, “An honorable mention is telling Wyll: “Listen Wyll, she manipulated me into it, you of all people should understand” or “can you blame me? It’s not like you’ve been putting out.” After cheating on him with Mizora is absolutely diabolical.”

“There are a lot of really cruel rejection options during romances. Lae’zel in particular, when she finally shows you some vulnerability, you can call her pathetic or that you only enjoyed her for the s-x. Just absolutely brutal. You can say some pretty awful things to Karlach too.”

One player may have found the worst of them all. “I broke up with Astarion telling him I don’t want to deal with his trauma. His response is the single most beautiful line in the game. “You gave me precious, impossible moments of comfort. I only really wanted a few more.”

Like its D&D roots, Baldur’s Gate 3 features a lot of death and carnage. You can slice your way through all kinds of sentient beings without raising an eyebrow. After all, they’re usually the ones who start it, and you have a right to defend yourself, even with lethal force.

It’s the small acts of pettiness and misery that stick out more than the murder. The painful, agonizing words that you use to torment the other party members. They’re all awful to say, but they’re among the most memorable moments in the game.