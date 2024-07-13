This particular Baldur’s Gate 3 companion may appear “wholesome” in the game, but he has some of the most “brutal” comebacks that leave players impressed.

Gathering companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 and watching them banter with each other throughout your journey is one of the things that make adventuring feel alive and exciting. Though without a doubt, certain companions can utter some of the meanest dialogues in the game.

Usually, Shadowheart, Minthara, or Astarion are the ones that come to mind when it comes to this due to their nature. However, players have discovered that despite having a “wholesome” appearance and warm personality, Halsin can topple them all – even without Vicious Mockery.

One user has taken their experience to a Reddit thread, explaining what happens if Halsin and Shadowheart are in your party in Act 2. “It was the first time I had Halsin in my active party, and this happened,” they wrote.

Larian Studios Halsin has some of the best comebacks in Baldur’s Gate 3.

“Halsin: Once, you could hear nature’s symphony in this place. Now it is quiet. Quiet and dead.”

“Shadowheart: I could make some animal noises if it will make you feel more at home.”

“Halsin: You bleat well enough as it is.”

Seeing his response, they added, “Halsin might be Mr. Wholesome, but his comebacks are savage af.”

Many players in the comments were impressed, though some pointed out that he has some other lines that show he may not be as wholesome as he seems.

“My favorite is when Halsin and Shadowheart are in the Gauntlet of Shar, and they’re having a religious debate, and Halsin straight up goes, ‘You sound like your reciting for a test, but you do not know the meaning of your words,’ basically calling her a blind follower,” one user commented.

Another user mentioned that Halsin’s Vicious Mockery lines actually sound vicious. “Astarion sounds catty and b****, but Halsin puts some serious venom in his words. Like damn, bro, it’s just an idiot; calm your man t***.”

Meanwhile, one user claimed that Halsin and Gale have “an absolute savage streak toward people they don’t like or truly do not approve of.” This can be seen from Halsin’s answer if you attempt to do the Love Test with him with low approval. At the end of the day, they can be “absolutely brutal” if they don’t like you.