Baldur’s Gate 3 player slams “genuinely vile” choices

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has spotted just how “vile” some of the game’s evil choices are, with many swearing off evil characters to avoid having to make them.

One of the best things about Baldur’s Gate 3 is its choices. For better or for worse, the players are given a relatively open world to explore, with their loves, wants, and questionable morals often placed at the forefront of the story.

While most players will go about the story falling in love and freeing themselves and their friends from the Mindflayer tadpole, others tend to take a darker turn, which is exactly why the Dark Urge was created. However, one player has attempted an evil run and is now calling out the game for the “genuinely vile” choices Tavs can make.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players shame the game’s “vile” evil choices

Sharing their opinion on Reddit, one user explained that the “evil options in this game are genuinely vile.” They went on to explain a few choices that made their “stomach drop” and how some of the players reactions to Tavs choosing certain evil choices as the “scariest sh*t I’ve ever seen.”

In both Dungeons & Dragons and Baldur’s Gate 3, some players revel in the ‘what if’ and love working out what would happen if they let their Dark Urge show. As such, Larian has allowed players to make some pretty questionable choices, and fans are constantly seeing the ramifications of their urges.

After posting their shock, many other fans took to the comments to share why these choices have such a profound impact on the playerbase.

“If the voice acting wasn’t so good, I might consider an evil pt. But I genuinely can’t” commented one user. After all, hearing Dame Aylin’s heartbreak over Isobel is truly tough to watch and listen to, making those decisions even harder to make for a second time.

Others praised the game for its commitment to versatility and how far it pushes the overarching themes: “It’s appropriate for a game that puts a lot of emphasis on trust as a theme also uses betrayal for some of the really vile (as you say) options in the game.”

While many love Baldur’s Gate 3 for its creations, others revealed the moment they were disgusted by their actions.

“The worst for me was Zevlor’s realization that you’re siding with the goblins. The option to say something like “at least you’ll be dead by the time we get to the children” legit made me drop the controller” commented one player, showing just how brutal some of the dialogues can be.

It’s truly a testament to Baldur’s Gate 3 that players can be so disturbed by harming the characters in the game, even if that does make it tricky to be anything but nice to everyone’s favorite companions and NPCs.