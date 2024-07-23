Baldur’s Gate 3 players stunned by “venomous” companion dialogue

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have learned that the game’s companions don’t get along as well as they thought based on some pretty cold lines they can say to each other at Camp.

Whoever you choose as the protagonist for your run – whether that’s a custom Tav or an Origin character like the Dark Urge or Astarion – it’s clear that the player is the one bringing this disparate group of adventurers together.

Article continues after ad

More surprising, though, is that the player’s avatar may be the only thing keeping the party intact, too, something that’s made pretty obvious from some Camp dialogue one player shared to Reddit.

In a post, one player shows just how “venomous” the companions can be with one another through a clip of a non-avatar Gale attempting to speak with his fellow party members only to be swiftly and rudely shut down.

While the game usually defaults to the avatar when speaking to others in Camp, if they are incapacitated, silenced, or not in Camp, each companion has a line for refusing to speak to anyone other than their leader.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These range from fairly cordial – Wyll says he’s “all chatted out” but willing to speak to “the chief” – to stone cold – Lae’zel refers to the speaker as a “pet” and tells them to “send over your owner, before you make a mess of things.”

The icy responses surprised players, with one saying “Geez, no wonder everyone is upset when you tell them to stay at camp.”

“Awww Gale buddy I’ll talk to you,” said another.

Article continues after ad

Another pointed out the oddness of the responses here since “their banter while traveling is quite genial for the most part.”

The same commenter also found the situation amusing, saying “I do find it kind of funny to imagine them all staring daggers at each other in camp while Tav wanders around obliviously chatting to them all.”

That led another to say “Sometimes it does feel that you’re the only constant keeping the entire group from imploding.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

These responses make sense from a game design perspective; after all, the player is meant to be the one driving the story, and allowing every companion to discuss important matters among themselves would mean a lot of extra writing for every possible permutation.

Still, these lines in Camp definitely make it seem like the player is the only thing stopping the future saviors of Faerun from actively destroying themselves.