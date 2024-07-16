Baldur’s Gate 3 fans love to romance their companions, but you can’t date everyone at once. Players want more dialogue options for letting the party down gently, as no one wants a spurned lover watching their back in a fight.

The romances in Baldur’s Gate 3 have varying levels of complexity. Some characters are easy to date, like Gale and Lae’zel, while others have love stories that span nearly the entire duration of the game, like Shadowheart.

The problem is that lots of characters show interest in you at once, and there’s no option to form a giant Baldur’s Gate 3 polycule. The even bigger problem is that the game doesn’t always give you options to deny your party member’s advances nicely.

Users on Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit have pointed out that some of the game’s dialogue options have either extremely forward or unrelentingly harsh answers. They want more choices than to make their character more pleasant.

“A good example of why I save before talking to most NPCs,” one user wrote, “There’s a way to avoid this specific dialogue tree by picking another one that precedes it, ending the conversation on an amicable and platonic note.

They continued, “But yes, they really should add another choice in there that’s less rude or horny, it’s been almost a year and they would’ve had to record at most 1 more sentence in response to said choice.”

“BG3 wants you to be so needlessly rude to some companions. But won’t let you say bad thing to some,” one user wrote, while another said, “Might be my least favorite set of dialogue options in the entire game. Literally no good option unless you’re actively trying to romance Gale or absolutely hate him.”

One player wrote, “Yeah that’s one of my, uh… small? criticisms of the game as a whole. The game sometimes forces too hard you into romance with some characters, which does make me sort of resent these characters and see them in a quasi-negative light?

They continued, “Gale, in all my playthroughs, ends up feeling this way. There should be “stall” dialogue options, you know, the boilerplate classic “Cats being cats, am I right?”

A big part of Baldur’s Gate 3’s appeal is learning more about the party members and watching their stories unfold over the course of the game. This is why so many people ignore Hirelings despite how useful they are.

There’s a new Baldur’s Gate 3 patch on the way and Larian has confirmed that more are in stall for the future. Hopefully, the dialogue will be tightened before the devs are finished with the game, so you’re not always put in a position of insulting or embarrassing the party members when turning down their advances.