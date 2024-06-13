Baldur’s Gate 3 party members are really bad at realizing you’re a serial killer

The Dark Urge lets you play as a murdering monster in Baldur’s Gate 3, but your companions aren’t the best at responding to your homicidal nature, even when they’re the next target of your rampage.

The Dark Urge Origin in Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t for the faint of heart, as your protagonist constantly battles with their murderous desires. The player can either fight their evil side, or embrace it, becoming a sadistic killer in the process.

This raises the question of why your party members would stick around the Dark Urge. While you have the shared problem of the tadpoles, it would surely be safer for them to strike out on their own rather than hang around with someone with a reputation for murdering random strangers.

The main issue that fans have, as discussed in a thread on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, is the lack of reaction if you try and kill a party member in Act II, which is your penance if you don’t kill Isobel when ordered to.

Larian Studios

“In Act 2, if you don’t kill you-know-who, you’re forced to try and kill your romanced companion.” the OP wrote, “It annoys me that no matter how many times my Durge is all “Hey guys I feel darkness within me, I killed Alfira, and I’m REALLY worried about it,” my companion is like “How could you keep this from me??” Babygirl I’ve BEEN TELLING YOU.”

“You should have told me about this before it got murderously bad. DUDE! IT WAS MY FIRST CONVERSATION WITH YOU,” one user wrote, while another said, “Remember when I cut a guys hand off that was sticking out of a portal.. not even 10 minutes after meeting you? How are you surprised that I’m a psychopath?”

On the one hand, mass murderers aren’t exactly uncommon in the D&D adventuring lifestyle. The Dark Urge is essentially a standard RPG character, what with all of the killing and looting and special destiny, so maybe the party was just shrugging and going along with it the whole time.

The likely reason for the lack of a response throughout most of Act I is that your party would either leave you or try to kill you after the infamous murder scene at the Camp, leaving your Dark Urge to face the rest of the game alone, and missing out on a ton of companion content.

The lack of reactivity from the companions to Dark Urge actions is bad, but it makes sense from a game design perspective, as you don’t want the protagonist to be abandoned so quickly. But they could at least not be surprised when they wake up at night with your dagger at their throat.