Baldur’s Gate 3 players debate the game’s very best item

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has been discussing the game’s best items on social media, and there are a few that everyone seems to consider top picks.

Much like everything else in Baldur’s Gate 3, the game boasts a wide and versatile selection of items players can pick to kit out their Tav. The range of options is so varied, you can even play through the whole game wielding a stick of salami.

But, of course, not every item is created equal. So, which items does the community think are the top picks? One player offered their opinion on the Boots of Very Fast Blinking. Naming them the game’s “unironically, best item” in a thread on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

And plenty agreed with the opinion, despite the item’s cursed requirements needing the character to remain butt-naked while wearing them. But there were those who put forward alternate suggestions, too.

Article continues after ad

“In my totally unbiased and not-at-all subjective view, Blood of Lathander is the best thing in the game.” Another fan suggested. Others agreed, “Blood of Lathander is busted and you get it very early.”

“Arrow of Many Targets is the best item in the game,” was a different fan’s suggestion. And the Arrow of Many Targets has its fair share of fans too.

Although all these items are top-tier picks on any playthrough, we thought we might offer a couple of options of our own. Like the Amulet of Misty Step, which might not be infinite use like the boots, but if your Tav keep their clothes on while using it. Or, there’s also the Smuggler’s Ring, another great early-game find.