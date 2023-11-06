Carnivorous Baldur’s Gate 3 player breezes Tactician mode while dual-wielding salami

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t seem to stop themselves from leaning into the game’s innate wackiness. If you need proof, look no further than the ultra-powerful ‘Salamimancer’ build.

There are heaps of ways to make yourself strong in Baldur’s Gate 3. Multiclassing allows for powerful skill combos, Feats offer helpful boosts, and useful items always seem right around the corner.

The easiest way to up your combat effectiveness however is to snag an enchanted weapon, and Baldur’s Gate 3 has a tonne of them. Weapons that alter dice rolls and ones that eat the rich are just some of what’s on offer.

Of course, if you aren’t inclined to wield the sword of some long-fallen hero, there is another option. YouTuber cRPG Bro has created a build that dual-wields deli meats and it cuts through Tactician encounters like a hot knife through… well salami I suppose.

That’s right, cRPG Bro has turned the usually humble salami, with its 1d4 bludgeoning damage, into a moderately spiced stick of death. How you ask? It turns out Baldur’s Gate 3’s salami makes a great conduit for elemental damage and on-hit effects.

cRPG Bro’s build is a clever multiclass of the Fighter, Paladin, and Warlock that stacks a ridiculous amount of Divine Smite casts via the cured sausages. Additional elemental damage is applied through gear like the Caustic Band and Helldusk Gloves.

Extra attacks afforded by levels in both the Fighter and Paladin classes mean that the Salamimancer, as cRPG Bro calls the build, can dish out a world of hurt. We’re talking about 13 attacks per round of combat dealing upwards of 700 damage.

cRPG Bro included some footage of the build churning through Tactician mode combat encounters so its viability isn’t a concern. The only real question is, are you ready for the salami and cheese?

Larian Studios What you should really be doing with salami in Baldur’s Gate 3 is feeding it to Scratch.

If you do want to give the build a try, the video shared gives a complete breakdown of how to become the ultimate meat beater. To clarify, we mean somebody who bludgeons goblins to death with deli goods.

If this particular Baldur’s Gate 3 build is a little too wacky for your taste, we have a bunch of guides to help you find something more to your liking.

