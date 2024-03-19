Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal great early game items everyone misses

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are educating players on the awesome items they’re missing in Act I because they’re too well hidden.

Baldur’s Gate 3 differs from its predecessors in many ways, including hiding some of the best gear in places you will never think to look. If it weren’t for GameFAQs, most Baldur’s Gate 1 players would have missed the Ankheg Plate Mail hidden in the filed or the Ring of Wizardry stuck in the tree.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, some of the strongest magic items are hidden in places players could easily miss. If you want all the equipment available in each area, you’re expected to look under every rock and scour for hidden burial sites.

Magic items are especially important in Act I, as you’ll be low on resources like spell slots, scrolls, and potions. Unfortunately, Larian made some of the best gear hard to find, so players have to spread the word.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has two great items hidden in Act I

A user of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit has created a thread to let players know about two great items in Act I: The Whispering Promise, which is a ring you can buy from Volo, and the Amulet of Silvanus, which is hidden on a beach near the Druid’s Grove.

The Whispering Promise grants the effect of the Bless spell for two rounds whenever they’re healed, and the Amulet of Silvanus casts Lesser Restoration once per short rest, which can heal debilitating effects.

These aren’t the only great hidden items in Baldur’s Gate 3, as other players had their own hints about hard to find gear.

“Will add to that list: Gloves of Thievery – Gives advantage on Sleight of Hand checks. Sold by the Zhentarim shopkeeper under Waukeen’s Rest (only if you become “a friend of the family”),” one user explained, “and The Smuggler’s Ring – gives +2 stealth and +2 sleight of hand at the cost of -1 charisma. Very easily missable, held by a skeletal corpse along the riverbank also nearby Waukeen’s rest.”

“One of the most useful items, I think, is the Silver Pendant, right outside the Emerald Grove. It gives you guidance, which is extremely useful through all acts if none of your characters have it already,” one player said, “On a skeleton by the campfire where the harper’s stash is hidden at, if i recall correctly.”

Another user revealed, “There’s also the Hamarhraft. It’s a maul that does 1d4 thunder damage in a 3m radius whenever the wielder jumps. “It’s in a closed-off room in the burning building in Waukeen’s Rest. I missed it in all my playthroughs except for the most recent one because it’s not like I was itching to explore the fiery mess, lol.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a perfect game for repeat playthroughs. The sheer number of choices on offer means you can’t see everything in a single run. This means that players who finished the game can still benefit from the hidden items the next time they return to the Forgotten Realms.

