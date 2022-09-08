Benoit Blanc returns in Netflix’s first Knives Out 2 trailer

Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc has returned to solve a new murder in the first trailer for Knives Out 2, coming to Netflix later this year.

Craig took a brief departure from his tenure as James Bond to play Benoit Blanc, a Poirot-inspired detective extraordinaire in Rian Johnson’s smash-hit Knives Out.

The movie followed Blanc as he tried to solve the “foul play” surrounding the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), with every star-studded member of the family being a possible suspect.

Following its release, demand for a sequel was pretty much instantaneous. Luckily for us, Johnson has crafted a brand-new mystery for Blanc in the first trailer for Knives Out 2.

Netflix drops first trailer for Knives Out 2

Knives Out 2 – titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – revealed its first trailer today ahead of its release on Netflix later this year. You can watch the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “If Knives Out was about the murderous ties of flesh and blood, Glass Onion makes a good case for being just as wary of one’s closest friends.

“When tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?”

Alongside Craig and Norton, the sequel also stars Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

As for Blanc, viewers will “get to know him a little bit better” this time, Johnson told Tudum.

“In this one, Blanc gets an invitation to come to this murder mystery on this island. We’re very much meeting these people and getting into this world through his eyes.”