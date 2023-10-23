Assassin’s Creed Red logo and female protagonist look to have leaked

The highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Red may have sprung a leak thanks to a Ubisoft Writer. A potential logo and art depicting a female protagonist were seen on their LinkedIn page.

Since the formal announcement of Assassin’s Creed Red, fans of the series have been scouring the internet for any potential news on the title. Assassin’s Creed Mirage has tided them over somewhat but players are still eager for a trip to Feudal Japan.

Earlier this year, some initial leaks on the Splinter Cell-inspired gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Red piqued the interest of prospective players. Those same leaks mentioned the prospect of a female protagonist which may have just been confirmed by a Ubisoft employee.

Ubisoft game writer Pierre Boudreau recently updated his LinkedIn page with a banner depicting some very official-looking artwork. It featured a logo and character very obviously tied to Assassin’s Creed Red’s confirmed setting.

Assassin’s Creed Red leaks via LinkedIn

The image in question was picked up by Access the Animus and published on Twitter. It shows a logo for the game done in the style of Japanese calligraphy (shodō) and a female Assassin wielding a Katana.

Strengthening the association with Assassin’s Creed Red, the backdrop is entirely saturated with the primary color. It also features a structure with the hogyo roof common in Japanese architecture of the period.

Fans in the comments were excited by the image but confused by the potential blunder from a Ubisoft employee. “Did he jump the gun?” one user asked. “This is a pretty big teaser.”

Boudreau has since removed the image from his LinkedIn profile and replaced it with an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla banner. The hasty correction has only fuelled speculation that the image was a legitimate piece of artwork for Assassin’s Creed Red.

Unfortunately for excited fans, Assassin’s Creed Red is still so far away that we only have a codename for the game. What it will actually be called remains to be seen.

The title certainly wasn’t revealed in this particular image at least, so the only confirmed information we have is that the game will take place in Feudal Japan. Given Ubisoft’s inspired titles like Valhalla for the Viking game and Mirage for the desert one, Expect Assassin’s Creed Rising Sun to be confirmed any day now.