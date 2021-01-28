 How to get Nodens’ Arc bow in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto
Logo
Assassin's Creed

How to get Nodens’ Arc bow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 28/Jan/2021 17:09

by James Busby
Nodens' Arc bow AC Valhalla
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is home to plenty of deadly weapons, but one of the game’s most powerful bows has only just been discovered.

From Thor’s Hammer to the legendary sword of Excalibur, Eivor is certainly no stranger to wielding some incredibly strong weapons. There’s no shortage of deadly melee weapons in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is great for those that enjoy the game’s brutal combat. While the game’s two-handed axes and razor-sharp swords prove lethal in their own right, sometimes you need to dispatch your enemies with a little more precision. 

This is where Nodens’ Arc bow comes into play. Not only does this secret weapon look incredibly cool, it is also the strongest bow in the entire game. Obtaining the ultra-rare Isu bow can be a little tricky, but it is well worth the time and effort needed to acquire it. After all, the Nodens’ Arc will make shooting down your enemies a breeze. 

How to get Nodens’ Arc bow legitimately

Nodens' Arc bow location
Ubisoft / Access The Animus
Nodens’ Arc bow can be found in the above location.

While the exploit method may be rather simple, it can prove rather finicky. Fortunately, the YouTube channel, Access The Animus found a way to acquire Nodens’ Arc bow without any exploits. Before you follow the steps below, you’ll first need to acquire Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Excalibur sword

Once you have equipped Excalibur, follow the steps below:

  1. Swim over to the island with the shiny rock.
  2. Equip Excalibur.
  3. Strike the rock as soon as the sun sets.
  4. If you get the timing wrong, just reload your save or change the time of day via the meditate option.

How to get Nodens’ Arc bow via exploit

Nodens' Arc bow exploit
Ubisoft Access The Animus
The exploit method can take a few goes to get right.

Nodens’ Arc bow can also be obtained through an in-game exploit, which allows you to claim the weapon without any initial setup. In order to use this method, simply follow the tips below:

  1. Head over to the northernmost point of Eurvicire and head south-east of the Brunton Turret.
  2. Swim to the small island and clamber ashore. 
  3. Hit the rock a few times.
  4. Open up the pause menu and save the game.
  5. Reload the save you just made.
  6.  Hit the rock again and create another save state.
  7. Load up the new save.

Upon loading your game for the second time, you should now see that the rock has crumbled away. A notification will then pop up on the screen, telling you that you have acquired Nodens’ Arc bow. 

Even if the bow doesn’t appear on the second try, simply rinse and repeat the method above until the rock eventually breaks. 

So, there you have it, two ways you can get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Nodens’ Arc Bow, the strongest weapon in the game. Make sure you check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hub for all the latest guides and updates.

Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yule Season update revealed – patch notes

Published: 17/Dec/2020 17:07 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 11:52

by James Busby
AC Valhalla Festive update
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Yule Season update kicks off this month, bringing with it plenty of festive new features to the game. Here’s everything you need to know. 

Ubisoft is kicking off its first post-launch update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, allowing all players to enjoy a host of new content completely free of charge. The Yule Season patch aims to bring plenty of holiday cheer to every battle-hardened Viking, while also giving players opportunities to net themselves some new loot. 

Highlights include the settlement expansion, Yule Festival, new minigames, and a load of new store items. Whether you’re a new or returning player, there is plenty of exciting content to sink your teeth into. To help give you the lowdown on the game’s latest update, we’ve covered all the patch notes below.

Settlement Expansion + Revellers’ Hut

Ubisoft
The Revellers’ Hut will bring plenty of fun festivities to join in with.

One of the best parts of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was upgrading the Ravensthorpe Settlement. It’s here where players can construct various buildings to aid them on their conquest across England. The original settlement included a blacksmith, fishing hut, trading post, barracks, stable, and even a dedicated museum. 

However, the Yule Season will be expanding this area even further with the arrival of the Revellers’ Hut. This new hut will be bringing numerous festivals throughout the year. The first of which is the Yule Festival.

Yule Festival

AC Valhalla festive update
Ubisoft
Ravensthorpe looks a little different this time of year.

The Yule Festival is active from December 17 to January 7, with many festivities to enjoy and rewards to claim. Players can expect to see snow in Ravensthorpe, so you’ll need to wrap up in your warmest attire if you wish to keep the bitter chill out. 

During the Yuletide celebration, you can expect to get entangled with various festivities ranging from drunk brawls (yes, you read that right) to archery challenges and more.

New loot

Partaking in said festivities will reward you with Yule Tokens. This currency can then be used to redeem festive rewards at the Festival Shop. The event will be accessible after having completed one story arc (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire), with rewards only being obtainable during the Yule Festival.

The following items can be obtained: 

  • Modraniht Ceremonial Outfit
  • Traditional Yule Garland
  • Sacrificial Altar
  • Modraniht Tattoo Set
  • Ritual Tree Ornaments
  • Modraniht Ceremonial Shield
  • Cozy Fire Pit
  • Modraniht Ceremonial Seax
  • Yule Beech Tree

Store items

The Hel’s Damnation Theme is now available via the store, while the Niflheim Theme will become available on December 22. Both of these can only be purchased with Helix Credits.

Holiday community contest

Valhalla festive update
Ubisoft
Take a nice picture and win a nice prize.

Join the Yule Festival and capture your favorite photo or video for a chance to win The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and 50 Euros-worth of Helix Credits. The contest will run from December 17 through January 1 on both Discord and Twitter.

River Raid update

River Raid
Ubisoft
It wouldn’t be a Viking Christmas without a raid.

Aside from the new skills and abilities that will be unlocked in February 2021, a new game mode called the River Raid will bring three new maps that will be brimming with new gear, silver, runes, Books of Knowledge, and much more. 

The new Jomsviking Hall will also enable you to recruit more Jomsvikings to take with you to the new River Raids.

So there you have it, everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Yule Season update.