How to get Nodens’ Arc bow in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is home to plenty of deadly weapons, but one of the game’s most powerful bows has only just been discovered.

From Thor’s Hammer to the legendary sword of Excalibur, Eivor is certainly no stranger to wielding some incredibly strong weapons. There’s no shortage of deadly melee weapons in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is great for those that enjoy the game’s brutal combat. While the game’s two-handed axes and razor-sharp swords prove lethal in their own right, sometimes you need to dispatch your enemies with a little more precision.

This is where Nodens’ Arc bow comes into play. Not only does this secret weapon look incredibly cool, it is also the strongest bow in the entire game. Obtaining the ultra-rare Isu bow can be a little tricky, but it is well worth the time and effort needed to acquire it. After all, the Nodens’ Arc will make shooting down your enemies a breeze.

How to get Nodens’ Arc bow legitimately

While the exploit method may be rather simple, it can prove rather finicky. Fortunately, the YouTube channel, Access The Animus found a way to acquire Nodens’ Arc bow without any exploits. Before you follow the steps below, you’ll first need to acquire Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Excalibur sword.

Once you have equipped Excalibur, follow the steps below:

Swim over to the island with the shiny rock. Equip Excalibur. Strike the rock as soon as the sun sets. If you get the timing wrong, just reload your save or change the time of day via the meditate option.

How to get Nodens’ Arc bow via exploit

Nodens’ Arc bow can also be obtained through an in-game exploit, which allows you to claim the weapon without any initial setup. In order to use this method, simply follow the tips below:

Head over to the northernmost point of Eurvicire and head south-east of the Brunton Turret. Swim to the small island and clamber ashore. Hit the rock a few times. Open up the pause menu and save the game. Reload the save you just made. Hit the rock again and create another save state. Load up the new save.

Upon loading your game for the second time, you should now see that the rock has crumbled away. A notification will then pop up on the screen, telling you that you have acquired Nodens’ Arc bow.

Even if the bow doesn’t appear on the second try, simply rinse and repeat the method above until the rock eventually breaks.

So, there you have it, two ways you can get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Nodens’ Arc Bow, the strongest weapon in the game. Make sure you check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hub for all the latest guides and updates.