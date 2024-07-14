One overlooked Baldur’s Gate 3 weapon in Act 1 is the key to helping you defeat one of the toughest bosses in the game.

As the hardest difficulty in the game, completing a Baldur’s Gate 3’s Honor Mode run can feel incredibly rewarding, especially since you’ll get the achievement and golden dice. But it’s no secret that the experience itself can be downright frustrating, even with lots of preparation.

One that comes to mind is the fight against Myrkul in Act 2 inside the Mindflayer Colony. You can talk your way out and avoid the fight against his Chosen, Ketheric Thorm, altogether to play it safe – but the same thing definitely doesn’t apply to the god of death.

Article continues after ad

A player has taken their frustration in a Reddit thread, writing: “Myrkul always gives me the most trouble; the bone chill aura coupled with the fact that his skellies heal him for massive amounts is extremely annoying.”

Article continues after ad

Dexerto The Apostle of Myrkul fight is one of the toughest ones in Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, other players have pointed out an effective solution against this boss, and that involves using a weapon called Doom Hammer. This weapon allows you to inflict Bone Chill, essentially preventing your enemy from healing and gives Undead enemies disadvantage on attack rolls.

Article continues after ad

“There’s an item you probably thought was s***** sold outside the goblin camp/where Minthara is,” commented one user before referring to the Doom Hammer.

“Break the theme of having your paladin or fighter do whatever for a moment (I’m picturing flaming sword smites here) and give your melee this hammer for Myrkul. Then proceed to laugh as the necromites do f**** all to help him as you slap his s****.”

Another user who agreed mentioned: “Damn straight. I recently did a solo melee run in tactician difficulty, and the fight would’ve been straight-up impossible without the Doom Hammer.”

Article continues after ad

They also suggested using the Eversight Ring, Darkness arrows, and Doom Hammer in a combo to take down Myrkul.

Article continues after ad

One of the best things about Baldur’s Gate 3 is that there are so many options to approach a difficult fight. And if you’re worried about fighting against Myrkul in Act 2, getting the Doom Hammer in the Goblin Camp is worth a shot.