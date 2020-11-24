Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Where to find Nickel Ingots & Gold Tungsten Ingots - Dexerto

Nickel and Gold Tungsten ingots can be used to upgrade your gear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, making them among the most valuable items.

Gear upgrades in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are essential for keeping up with the game’s difficulty curve as you progress. Heading into a high-level area without the necessary upgrades could result in you dying multiple times.

In order to upgrade your gear in Valhalla, you’ll need to collect ingots. These ingots are marked as wealth on the map in various locations across the world. The rarest of these ingots are Nickel and Tungsten. Nickel will raise your item to Flawless rarity and Tungsten will upgrade an item to Mythical rarity, the highest tier of gear.

The question is, where do people find these ingots in Valhalla’s huge open word? Well, let’s check out where you can get hold of these resources and start upgrading your gear.

Where to find Nickel and Tungsten Ingots in Valhalla

Ubisoft has designed the game so that ingot rarity is correlated with the power level of a certain area. Therefore, Nickel ingots can be found in med-power level areas and Tungsten ingots can be found in high-power level areas.

This means as players progress through the game and onto the harder content, their weapons and gear upgrade to match the difficulty. Don’t forget, you can add runes to your weapons and as they upgrade, more rune slots are unlocked.

The best way to farm these ingots is to raid as many towns and monasteries as possible. The ingots will be located in massive chests in the main buildings of these settlements or hidden underground in some cases.

Keep in mind they can also be dropped by enemies with yellow health bars. Don’t underestimate these foes as they’re often significantly stronger than normal enemies. The type of ingot they drop will depend on the power level of the area they’re located.

It’s worth noting that it’s possible to buy ingots with silver from the merchant in your settlement. You’ll need to have collected at least one of each type of ingot before they become available to purchase. This means you can use the drinking mini-event to farm silver and simply purchase the ingots you need from the merchant.

Overall, just make sure you’re exploring the world and collecting all the wealth located on the map. This will guarantee you’ll have all the ingots you’ll ever need and you’ll experience everything the game has to offer.