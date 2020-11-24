 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Where to find Nickel Ingots & Gold Tungsten Ingots - Dexerto
Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Where to find Nickel Ingots & Gold Tungsten Ingots

Published: 24/Nov/2020 9:53

by Alex Garton
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Nickel and Gold Tungsten ingots can be used to upgrade your gear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, making them among the most valuable items. 

Gear upgrades in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are essential for keeping up with the game’s difficulty curve as you progress. Heading into a high-level area without the necessary upgrades could result in you dying multiple times.

In order to upgrade your gear in Valhalla, you’ll need to collect ingots. These ingots are marked as wealth on the map in various locations across the world. The rarest of these ingots are Nickel and Tungsten. Nickel will raise your item to Flawless rarity and Tungsten will upgrade an item to Mythical rarity, the highest tier of gear.

The question is, where do people find these ingots in Valhalla’s huge open word? Well, let’s check out where you can get hold of these resources and start upgrading your gear.

Ubisoft
Each piece of gear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is unique.

Where to find Nickel and Tungsten Ingots in Valhalla

Ubisoft has designed the game so that ingot rarity is correlated with the power level of a certain area. Therefore, Nickel ingots can be found in med-power level areas and Tungsten ingots can be found in high-power level areas.

This means as players progress through the game and onto the harder content, their weapons and gear upgrade to match the difficulty. Don’t forget, you can add runes to your weapons and as they upgrade, more rune slots are unlocked.

Ubisoft
Runes can be added to your weapons in the inventory menu.

The best way to farm these ingots is to raid as many towns and monasteries as possible. The ingots will be located in massive chests in the main buildings of these settlements or hidden underground in some cases.

Keep in mind they can also be dropped by enemies with yellow health bars. Don’t underestimate these foes as they’re often significantly stronger than normal enemies. The type of ingot they drop will depend on the power level of the area they’re located.

Ubisoft
Players can farm unlimited silver using the drinking mini-event.

It’s worth noting that it’s possible to buy ingots with silver from the merchant in your settlement. You’ll need to have collected at least one of each type of ingot before they become available to purchase. This means you can use the drinking mini-event to farm silver and simply purchase the ingots you need from the merchant.

Overall, just make sure you’re exploring the world and collecting all the wealth located on the map. This will guarantee you’ll have all the ingots you’ll ever need and you’ll experience everything the game has to offer.

Assassin's Creed

How to get legendary Excalibur sword in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 24/Nov/2020 11:02

by James Busby
Excalibur stats
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is home to plenty of iconic weapons from both Norse and English legends, so it was only a matter of time before players discovered the legendary Excalibur sword. 

Eivor is no stranger to wielding some incredibly powerful weapons – in fact, during your Viking adventure, you’ll encounter everything from flaming axes to Thor’s very own hammer. There’s certainly a lot of variety when it comes to choosing the perfect tool to dismember your enemies with.

While the game’s two-handed axes and razor-sharp swords prove lethal in their own right, the very best weapons are often those from legends. 

Of course, obtaining these rare items can be a little tricky, especially when they are safely tucked away in secret locations. Not only does Excalibur look incredibly cool, but it’s also devastatingly powerful. If you wish to add this legendary sword to your arsenal, then follow our guide below. 

How to find Excalibur

Excalibur Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft
Excalibur is one of the coolest looking weapons in the game.

In order to wield this mighty sword, you’ll first need to locate all 11 tablets that are scattered across England. The 11 tablets can be found in the following locations:

  • Red Lichen Cavern (Hamtunscire)
  • Cavern of Trials (Cent)
  • Wicean’s Cave (Eurvicscire)
  • Grime’s Graves (East Anglia)
  • Deoraby Spar Cavern (Snotinghamscire)
  • Wocig (Hamtunscire)
  • Old Cellar (Essexe)
  • Santlache Mine (Suthsexe)

Once you’ve solved each cavern’s puzzle and obtained the above tablets, you’ll need to hunt down the following three Zealots:

  • Heike (southwest of Agnitum Tower in Essexe)
  • Woden (roaming around Tonbridge Monastery in Cent)
  • Hrothgar (northeast of the High Rocks in Suthsexe)
Myrddin's Cave location

    Myrddin’s Cave can be found in the following location.

Defeating the above Zealots will reward you with the final three stone tablets. Take your stony collection over to Myrddin’s Cave in Hamtunscire (northeast of Egbert’s Stone). Simply run to the end of the cave and insert each tablet into the stone pillars. 

This will then enable you to pull Excalibur from its resting place and claim the legendary sword as your own. Excalibur has the following stats: 

  • Atk: 123
  • Stun: 133
  • Wgt: 14
  • Spd: 41
  • Crit-Pre: 86

Heavy finishers and critical hits blind all enemies around you, making it a great weapon for those looking to deliver a lot of crowd control and damage. Pair this with any armor set that boosts your crit chance to constantly blind your enemies with flashes of brilliant light. 

For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news and guides, stick with Dexerto.