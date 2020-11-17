Drinking too much in Assassin's Creed Valhalla can make you rich - Dexerto

One of the biggest money making methods discovered in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla so far allows players to rack up thousands of silver, simply from taking on drinking competitions.

The game has a number of different characters you can choose to interact with, whether it be taking part in a game of Orlog, take on side quests, or more relevant to racking up some coin – drinking yourself into a drunken mess.

Racking up money fast is all good and well, but you are going to have to gulp down alcohol just as quickly to have a chance. As YouTuber Idicus found out in a video posted to his channel on November 11, it can be a particularly effective method for increasing your net worth.

How to get silver fast in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The player first claimed that they thought this may be a glitch, though it looks to be an intentional feature Ubisoft have added in-game.

Speaking of the trick, they said: “It is definitely meant to be in the game, it’s just insanely broken if you repeat it over and over. It will net you thousands and thousands of silver in no time.”

This cash is obviously good to have for those looking to get their hands on better armor, weapons, arrows, and other things along your journey.

The method is explained in the vide below.

Essentially, to do this all you have to do is locate your nearest drinking game. These are dotted around the world and are signposted with a symbol of two locking horns, where players drink from.

Once you arrive there, the YouTuber suggests you should bet the maximum amount – 200 silver – to kick things off. Then, it’s all about doubling your money.

The content creator suggests that up to 8,000 silver could be made every single hour in continuous play, which will free up the resources for a number of exciting purchases.

How to win drinking games in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The guide video from Idicus is handy in terms of knowing how the exploit, or method, works in Valhalla. However, it might not be immediately clear how the drinking game works. To help you out, we’ve created a short step-by-step guide to help you gulp down the ale.

Load up the game and visit a drinking location, found with the locked horns symbol. Enter the drinking games in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Hit A/X every time the the white circle hits the inside of the orange inner circle. Continue this process with accurate timing to outdrink your opponent. Collect your winnings, which if you place a high stake, will allow you to make thousands in a matter of hours.

Now that you know what you know, you should be able to sit down and rack up thousands of silver in no time! Good luck, Eivor.