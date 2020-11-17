 Drinking too much in Assassin's Creed Valhalla can make you rich - Dexerto
Logo
Assassin's Creed

Drinking too much in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can make you rich

Published: 17/Nov/2020 14:59

by David Purcell
Assassin's Creed Valhalla drinking
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

One of the biggest money making methods discovered in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla so far allows players to rack up thousands of silver, simply from taking on drinking competitions. 

The game has a number of different characters you can choose to interact with, whether it be taking part in a game of Orlog, take on side quests, or more relevant to racking up some coin – drinking yourself into a drunken mess.

Racking up money fast is all good and well, but you are going to have to gulp down alcohol just as quickly to have a chance. As YouTuber Idicus found out in a video posted to his channel on November 11, it can be a particularly effective method for increasing your net worth.

eivor in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
Progressing through Valhalla is much easier with a load of silver in your pockets.

How to get silver fast in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The player first claimed that they thought this may be a glitch, though it looks to be an intentional feature Ubisoft have added in-game.

Speaking of the trick, they said: “It is definitely meant to be in the game, it’s just insanely broken if you repeat it over and over. It will net you thousands and thousands of silver in no time.”

This cash is obviously good to have for those looking to get their hands on better armor, weapons, arrows, and other things along your journey.

The method is explained in the vide below. 

Essentially, to do this all you have to do is locate your nearest drinking game. These are dotted around the world and are signposted with a symbol of two locking horns, where players drink from.

Once you arrive there, the YouTuber suggests you should bet the maximum amount – 200 silver – to kick things off. Then, it’s all about doubling your money.

The content creator suggests that up to 8,000 silver could be made every single hour in continuous play, which will free up the resources for a number of exciting purchases.

How to win drinking games in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Valhalla drinking game location
Ubisoft
Here’s how the horn symbol looks in Valhalla. Approach it to start the game.

The guide video from Idicus is handy in terms of knowing how the exploit, or method, works in Valhalla. However, it might not be immediately clear how the drinking game works. To help you out, we’ve created a short step-by-step guide to help you gulp down the ale.

  1. Load up the game and visit a drinking location, found with the locked horns symbol.
  2. Enter the drinking games in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
  3. Hit A/X every time the the white circle hits the inside of the orange inner circle.
  4. Continue this process with accurate timing to outdrink your opponent.
  5. Collect your winnings, which if you place a high stake, will allow you to make thousands in a matter of hours.

Now that you know what you know, you should be able to sit down and rack up thousands of silver in no time! Good luck, Eivor.

Assassin's Creed

How to turn your raven into a pigeon in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 17/Nov/2020 17:56 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:18

by Andrew Highton
synin as a pigeon in ac valhalla
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Synin is a pretty cool pet to accompany Eivor on their travels. But haven’t you wondered what it would be like to be shadowed by a pigeon instead? Now you can, here is how to turn your trusty raven into a pigeon in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

It’s not quite Odin’s raven, but Eivor’s is a necessity for the journey. Synin is excellent at scouting locations and covering the area you’re in from up high.

Not only that, but Synin can be customized to suit your preferences of how a Raven should look like. Perhaps like a pigeon? Because that is entirely possible. In the same way that the recent Assassin’s Creed games have featured flaming demon horses and unicorn-camels, Valhalla has a pigeon.

Here is how you can turn your raven into an amusing pigeon in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to turn Synin into a pigeon

synin in ac valhalla
Ubisoft
Synin is a good friend to Eivor.

This isn’t one of those life-changing alterations that will make you a God at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it’s still pretty funny. The mere thought of an ultra-dominant Viking having a pigeon carry out their reconnaissance is a terrific visual.

In order to complete this transformation, you will need Amazon Prime Gaming.

  1. Link your Ubisoft Connect and Amazon Prime accounts
  2. Go to the Prime Gaming page
  3. Claim the Carolingian Dynasty Gear Pack to add it automatically to your game
  4. Load up your saved AC Valhalla game
  5. Head to the nearest horse stable
  6. Equip the pigeon skin

This fantastic costume is now yours to show off to your best Viking buddies.

How to make the most of Synin

senu in assassin's creed origins
Ubisoft
Senu, from origins, was the original hovering hero.

Unlike in Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Valhalla reduces the level of assistance that your furry, flying friend offers. There is no more tagging enemies and essentially plotting your path of destruction. You’ll have to be a bit more tactful with your approach.

That isn’t to say that Synin is completely devoid of use. We do actually have a full guide of how to master your Raven in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: with tips & tricks.

For more news and guides on Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hub for all the latest information and help!