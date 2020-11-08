 Assassin's Creed Valhalla full map leaked: all regions & locations - Dexerto
Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla full map leaked: all regions & locations

Published: 8/Nov/2020 18:09

by Daniel Cleary
Eivor looking at english countryside in valhalla
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The full map for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been leaked ahead of the game’s official launch, giving fans an early look at all of the playable locations in the biggest map of the franchise.

Although map size has increased in Assassin Creed over recent years, with Origins and Odyssey giving even more for players to explore, Ubisoft will be expanding even further with the release of Valhalla.

It was revealed by Ubisoft producer, Julien Laferrière, that AC: Valhalla would be “a bit larger” than Odyssey, which previously held the record for the biggest Assassin’s Creed map, but we now know just how it will look in-game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map revealed

English settlement in AC valhalla
Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will reflect Western Europe in the Dark Ages.

PowerPyx, who are known for their PlayStation trophy guides, shared an early look at all five playable locations that will be unlocked in the Valhalla questline.

Valhalla follows the story of Eivor, a Viking raider who finds themselves mixed up in the age-old conflict between the Assassins and the Templars, and has to journey across Scandinavia and England completing quests.

There will be five unique regions in this title: England, Norway, Vinland, Asgard, and Jotunheim – all with different level recommendations and sub-regions inside these major areas. Here’s a walkthrough of all five regions.

England

map of England in AC valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of England in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

England is where most of the storyline will be played out and it will also be the largest part of the Valhalla world. This map is also expected to span across 120km² (13.2km long, 9.1km wide), compared to the 90.7km² in Odyssey.

As the title will be set during the Dark Ages in England, the country will be split into the sub-regions that were around at that time, which have been revealed as Northumbria, Wessex, East Anglia, and Mercia.

The main region will feature plenty of historical locations and landmarks, with the likes of Stonehenge and major cities such as London and York included as well.

Norway

Norway map in AC Valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Norway in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Eivor’s quest first begins in their home country of Norway and it is the second biggest region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, covering 15km² (5km long, 3km wide) in total.

The western part of the Scandinavian Peninsula will feature two areas. Rygjafylke, which is where you will begin your journey, and Hordafylke, which is recommended for Level 280+ characters, will likely be visited later in the story.

Asgard

Map of asgard in AC valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Asgard in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Asgard, which is depicted as one of the Nine Realms and home of the gods in Norse mythology, has been confirmed to appear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well. This mythical region is one of the smallest places in the game and will be available for players to unlock through the “Seer’s Hut” questline.

Jotunheim

Jotunheim map in AC valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Jotunheim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The World of the Giants or “Jotunheim” has also been leaked as one of the five regions. This part of the world will be unlocked after players progress through the questlines that are available on Asgard.

Vinland

Assassin's Creed valhalla vinland map
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Vinland in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

While little is known about Vinland, this region of the map will only be unlocked to players in the later stages of Valhalla’s main story. Vinland has been linked to a questline that involves the Order of the Ancients and the area is also much smaller than the likes of England and Norway.

So, there you have it, all of the locations that will feature in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for the game’s official launch on November 10.

It is worth noting that in previous AC titles, Ubisoft has introduced even more areas to the game as part of post-launch DLC and new regions can still be added to Valhalla down the line.

Assassin's Creed

First look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics

Published: 5/Nov/2020 13:27

by Andrew Highton
eivor in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla looks to be the franchise’s most brutal game ever. So it’s only fitting that Ubisoft provides you with some flashy gear to slay your foes. We have a great first look at some of the stylish Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics you’ll be able to apply to Eivor.

Needless to say, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Eivor is going to be cleaning a fair share of blood from his mighty weapons. Regardless of which gender you go for, Eivor is a fearsome warrior covered in cloth and armor. But it’s important to look good whilst killing too.

The latest images show off some classy looking skins and cosmetics that Assassin’s Creed fans will be able to get their hands on. Ranging from Draugr-inspired gear to full-on homages to previous Assassin’s Creed protagonists.

Take a look at the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics in these brand new images.

How do you buy these skins and cosmetics?

Assassin’s Creed games use a premium in-game currency known as “Helix Credits”.

You can obtain this currency through two different means. You can either earn a limited amount for free by completing specific objectives. Or you can also spend real money to acquire bulk amounts of Helix Credits.

In addition to purchasing skins and cosmetics, they can also be used to save yourself time during the game. For example, in previous Assassin’s Creed games, Helix Credits could be spent on crafting materials to speed the gathering process up.

Gear Set, Tattoo Set, and Character Packs

In a live stream featured on yossef cohen‘s YouTube channel, several of these cosmetics were given a first look.

Draugr Set

draugr set in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Draugr Set.

Huldufolk Set

huldufolk set in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Huldufolk Set.

Bayek of Siwa Outfit

bayek's outfit in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Bayek Outfit.

Runestone Tattoo Set

runestone tattoo set assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Runestone tattoo Set.

Valkyrie Tattoo Set

 

valkyrie tattoo set in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Valkyrie Tattoo Set.

Draugr Pack

draugr pack in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Draugr Pack.

Valkyrie Pack

the valkyrie pack in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
The Valkyrie pack.

Video of the cosmetics and gameplay

If you wish to view the full video featuring this new gameplay and get a closer look at the store, then click the video below.

Timestamp: 1: 39: 51

This is only a snippet of what players can expect from the full release of Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on November 10.