Assassin's Creed Valhalla full map leaked: all regions & locations - Dexerto

The full map for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been leaked ahead of the game’s official launch, giving fans an early look at all of the playable locations in the biggest map of the franchise.

Although map size has increased in Assassin Creed over recent years, with Origins and Odyssey giving even more for players to explore, Ubisoft will be expanding even further with the release of Valhalla.

It was revealed by Ubisoft producer, Julien Laferrière, that AC: Valhalla would be “a bit larger” than Odyssey, which previously held the record for the biggest Assassin’s Creed map, but we now know just how it will look in-game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map revealed

PowerPyx, who are known for their PlayStation trophy guides, shared an early look at all five playable locations that will be unlocked in the Valhalla questline.

Valhalla follows the story of Eivor, a Viking raider who finds themselves mixed up in the age-old conflict between the Assassins and the Templars, and has to journey across Scandinavia and England completing quests.

There will be five unique regions in this title: England, Norway, Vinland, Asgard, and Jotunheim – all with different level recommendations and sub-regions inside these major areas. Here’s a walkthrough of all five regions.

England

England is where most of the storyline will be played out and it will also be the largest part of the Valhalla world. This map is also expected to span across 120km² (13.2km long, 9.1km wide), compared to the 90.7km² in Odyssey.

As the title will be set during the Dark Ages in England, the country will be split into the sub-regions that were around at that time, which have been revealed as Northumbria, Wessex, East Anglia, and Mercia.

The main region will feature plenty of historical locations and landmarks, with the likes of Stonehenge and major cities such as London and York included as well.

Norway

Eivor’s quest first begins in their home country of Norway and it is the second biggest region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, covering 15km² (5km long, 3km wide) in total.

The western part of the Scandinavian Peninsula will feature two areas. Rygjafylke, which is where you will begin your journey, and Hordafylke, which is recommended for Level 280+ characters, will likely be visited later in the story.

Asgard

Asgard, which is depicted as one of the Nine Realms and home of the gods in Norse mythology, has been confirmed to appear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well. This mythical region is one of the smallest places in the game and will be available for players to unlock through the “Seer’s Hut” questline.

Jotunheim

The World of the Giants or “Jotunheim” has also been leaked as one of the five regions. This part of the world will be unlocked after players progress through the questlines that are available on Asgard.

Vinland

While little is known about Vinland, this region of the map will only be unlocked to players in the later stages of Valhalla’s main story. Vinland has been linked to a questline that involves the Order of the Ancients and the area is also much smaller than the likes of England and Norway.

So, there you have it, all of the locations that will feature in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for the game’s official launch on November 10.

It is worth noting that in previous AC titles, Ubisoft has introduced even more areas to the game as part of post-launch DLC and new regions can still be added to Valhalla down the line.