Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass content revealed - Dexerto

With excitement reaching fever pitch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has announced plans for extending the life of the game, post-launch, with brand new expansion packs. These DLCs have been given tentative release dates in the new trailer.

Despite the game not releasing for nearly another month, Ubisoft has already announced their plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla after the initial launch. An official video posted to their Twitter and YouTube channel outlines their full-year plan to maintain the game’s status.

Season Pass buyers will gain access to the two main expansion packs – due for release in 2021 – whereas regular owners of the game will still receive smaller pieces of seasonal content throughout the year. Owners of the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition will have the Season Pass automatically.

Wrath of the Druids

Due for release in Spring 2021, Wrath of the Druids takes place in Ireland and tasks Eivor with unravelling the mysteries of a druid cult. Set in Dublin, he has to hunt down members of this mysterious cult and fight them.

The Siege of Paris

Due for release in Summer 2021, The Siege of Paris takes place in France and will have you exploring and conquering Paris during this famous period in Viking history, and will even see the appearance of Charles The Fat (Charles III).

The Legend of Beowulf

This extra content will be available at launch and suggests you’ll be taking on the famed beast, Beowulf.

Free seasonal content

This content will be available to all owners of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and will be released throughout the year. It features: The Yule Festival (late 2020), various other festivals, new events, new gear, and new game modes – including River Raid.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is due for release on November 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.