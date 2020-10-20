 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass content revealed - Dexerto
Logo
Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass content revealed

Published: 20/Oct/2020 18:09

by Andrew Highton
Eivor looking across a distance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Montreal

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

With excitement reaching fever pitch for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has announced plans for extending the life of the game, post-launch, with brand new expansion packs. These DLCs have been given tentative release dates in the new trailer.

Despite the game not releasing for nearly another month, Ubisoft has already announced their plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla after the initial launch. An official video posted to their Twitter and YouTube channel outlines their full-year plan to maintain the game’s status.

Season Pass buyers will gain access to the two main expansion packs – due for release in 2021 – whereas regular owners of the game will still receive smaller pieces of seasonal content throughout the year. Owners of the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition will have the Season Pass automatically.

A timeline of post-launch content for Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Montreal
Ubisoft intends to keep Assassin’s Creed Valhalla going for at least a year.

Wrath of the Druids

Due for release in Spring 2021, Wrath of the Druids takes place in Ireland and tasks Eivor with unravelling the mysteries of a druid cult. Set in Dublin, he has to hunt down members of this mysterious cult and fight them.

The Siege of Paris

Due for release in Summer 2021, The Siege of Paris takes place in France and will have you exploring and conquering Paris during this famous period in Viking history, and will even see the appearance of Charles The Fat (Charles III).

The Legend of Beowulf

This extra content will be available at launch and suggests you’ll be taking on the famed beast, Beowulf.

Free seasonal content

This content will be available to all owners of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and will be released throughout the year. It features: The Yule Festival (late 2020), various other festivals, new events, new gear, and new game modes – including River Raid.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is due for release on November 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weapons list and combat guide

Published: 19/Oct/2020 10:49 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 11:14

by Andrew Highton
An enemy with a mace in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The release of the next title in Ubisoft’s storied Assassin’s Creed franchise is nearly upon us. So, let’s run though some different tidbits you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with our weapons and combat guide.

Ubisoft are remaining steadfast in their approach to refresh Assassin’s Creed, by maintaining the more action-orientated approach seen in Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Valhalla offers another vast, open-world – this time full of fearsome Vikings – and it’s only fitting that Eivor is kitted out with the most appropriate implements the 9th century has to offer.

In addition to this, the game also has some combat changes, in particular the Mortal Kombat-esque X-ray kills and features the biggest variety of enemies an Assassin’s Creed game has ever seen. Valhalla is sure to be a place that you will need some foresight to gain the advantage going in.

So these are all the confirmed weapons and combat changes for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that we know of so far.

Eivor holding a weapon in Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Montreal
Eivor will have many weapons at his disposal in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Weapons

Now, it’s usual to expect weapon changes as we move from game to game. Some are short range and other will be useful from a slightly greater distance, such as the spear.

The list of those we know about already can be seen below, based on footage released so far from developers:

  • Melee
  • Axe
  • Bow
  • Spear
  • Sword
  • Shield
  • Hidden Blade

The Hidden Blade has been overhauled in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with the blade now appearing on top of Eivor’s wrist, as opposed to the blade living up to its moniker and being tucked away underneath. This is a deliberate design choice to compliment Eivor’s character, devs have confirmed.

Combat

Eivor is fighting a group of enemies in Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Montreal
The different ways in which you can experience combat in Assassin’s Creed has increased with Valhalla.

Weapons are not the only thing to have been shaken up for the November release, however. This will be the first Assassin’s Creed game on next-gen consoles, so with that comes a boat load of combat features we never saw last time out.

These include the following:

  • New, violent X-ray kills
  • Enemies can now be dismembered
  • Enemies can co-ordinate attacks against you
  • Fallen enemies can be used as a weapon against you
  • Gear can be constantly modified throughout the game
  • Animal companions that can help you such as bears

Assassin’s Creed combat trailer

If you want to see even more of the gore and combat of the new AC game, the gameplay trailer is a good place to look.

Here, we see a lot of these new features in action.

Time stamp at 2:44. 

So, there you have it – in terms of what we have seen so far. Already an array of dangerous tools and mechanics are known with many more still to be revealed.

Rest assured that we’ll update you once we identify any new weapons and combat changes in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.