Baldur’s Gate 3 modder already remaking a map from Baldur’s Gate 2

One Baldur’s Gate 3 modder has managed to recreate Waukeen’s Promenade from Baldur’s Gate 2 in the game, which opens up so many possibilities.

Larian may not be making a DLC or a Baldur’s Gate 4, but that hasn’t stopped the community from essentially creating new content from the game. After the mood toolkit was released along with Patch 7, some talented modders have gone all the way to create custom maps using a certain unlock tool.

We’ve seen someone make Avernus, one of the highly requested locations in the game. Naturally, it didn’t take too long for a location from a previous game to surface, as one user has managed to create Waukeen’s Promenade from Baldur’s Gate 2.

The custom map is still a work in progress. However, from the clip shared by modder Lotrich, we can already see its resemblance to the original location, thanks to its sprawling, oval stadium setting that hosts all kinds of merchant booths.

In Baldur’s Gate 2, Waukeen’s Promenade is known for its merchants and open market-like setting. The location also hosts a temple and a circus, the latter of which is included in the video as a huge tent.

As far as creating a Baldur’s Gate 2 remake, as one commenter pointed out in a Reddit thread, the mod author mentioned that they’re “not ready for this.”

However, this doesn’t rule out that someone else or a team of modders may pick it up to make it possible. This is because the author mentioned that they’re planning to post the map “as open source” once it’s finished.

This is so anyone else can add and delete some features, along with new “dialogues and stuff.” They explained: “Those maps are for the community, not just for me.”

It’s still in the early days for now, but seeing how modders have figured out how to make new maps, dialogues, and even scenes, the future of the game for the community looks very exciting.