Assassin's Creed Valhalla Trophies and Achievements list leaked - Dexerto

The Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla trophies and achievements have possibly been leaked online. Many of the requirements that have been detailed are very believable, though the list is yet to be confirmed by developers.
Needless to say that any new information about Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is desperately sought-after by a large portion of the gaming community. The newest possible details are concerning the in-game trophies and achievements. The full list of accomplishments has supposedly leaked.
Like some of the most recent Assassin’s Creed games, Origins and Odyssey, the list features the usual mish-mash of story-based accomplishments, having a set of rare gear equipped, and much more.
Let’s look at what is potentially required.
Leaked Assassin’s Creed trophies and achievements list
The following information was provided by an anonymous leaker back in April of 2020, who posted a serious of screenshots.
Though, the source has since been deleted on 4Chan.
|Mimir’s Wisdom
|Be in the good graces of every King
|Frankish Expansions
|Complete Sequence 10
|More Myth Than Man
|Have all equipment slots be legendary equipment or better
|Ordeal of Fire
|Complete Sequence 9
|Lief Erikson
|Discover every kingdom
|… Keeps all the Doctors Away
|Complete Sequence 8
|Have Some Faith
|Complete Sequence 13
|Bash
|Defeat the Jotuun
|Greater Than Cnut
|Fully Upgrade all Settlements
|True Assassin
|Remove the templar presence from all regions
|Perched Atop Yggdrasil
|Fully upgrade Vedrfolnir
|Elder Revolts
|Complete Sequence 12
|Seeker of Knowledge
|Reach max level in any discipline
|William
|Conquer a new settlement
|The Great Southern Kingdom
|Complete Sequence 5
|Bad Reputation
|Have a massive bounty in any kingdom
|Kingdoms Under Attack
|Complete Sequence 4
|Hel’s Child
|Use the environment to escape 20 encounters
|Berserker
|Kill 10 enemies in a fight without taking damage
|Khazar Induction
|Complete Sequence 7
|True Varangian
|Lead 20 raids
|Hel’s Domain
|Enter the underworld
|Peace at Last
|Enter Valhalla
|A New Home
|Complete Sequence 6
|Splash
|Defeat The Kraken
|Roar
|Defeat Nidhoggr
|Hiss
|Defeat Jormungandr
|Unknown name
|Discover the Truth
|The Second Invasion
|Complete Sequence 11
|Odin’s Sight
|Unlock every viewpoint
|Perfect Synchronization
|Have all 4 co-op players be a different character
|Environmentalist
|Parkour across tress for 1mi
|Glass Jaw
|Shatter a frozen enemy
|A Good Thegn
|Upgrade a settlement
|Not So Humble Beginnings
|Complete Sequence 1
|Wayland’s Apprentice
|Equip your first rune
|Living Legend
|Equip a legendary item
|Not Going Over There
|Watch a battle from afar
|Gray Rifts
|Find a Glyph
|The Four Sons
|Complete Sequence 3
|Erik the Red
|Fully discover any kingdom
|Templar Kings and English Dogs
|Complete Sequence 2
As you can see, this would be a fairly typical Assassin’s Creed trophies and achievements list. Complete the story, try and hoard some quality gear, explore the map, and a few other miscellaneous tasks.
That doesn’t mean to say we should take it as accurate, though, as none of this information has been given the green light by Ubisoft. We await official confirmation on that, but the picture should become more clear as we approach that November 10 launch.
We’ll be updating the list once we hear more.