 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Trophies and Achievements list leaked - Dexerto
Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Trophies and Achievements list leaked

Published: 16/Oct/2020 14:16

by Andrew Highton
Cutscene in Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Montreal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla trophies and achievements have possibly been leaked online. Many of the requirements that have been detailed are very believable, though the list is yet to be confirmed by developers. 

Needless to say that any new information about Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is desperately sought-after by a large portion of the gaming community. The newest possible details are concerning the in-game trophies and achievements. The full list of accomplishments has supposedly leaked.

Like some of the most recent Assassin’s Creed games, Origins and Odyssey, the list features the usual mish-mash of story-based accomplishments, having a set of rare gear equipped, and much more.

Let’s look at what is potentially required.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla boss fight
Ubisoft
The latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise will feature numerous boss battles.

Leaked Assassin’s Creed trophies and achievements list

The following information was provided by an anonymous leaker back in April of 2020, who posted a serious of screenshots.

Though, the source has since been deleted on 4Chan.

Mimir’s Wisdom Be in the good graces of every King
Frankish Expansions Complete Sequence 10
More Myth Than Man Have all equipment slots be legendary equipment or better
Ordeal of Fire Complete Sequence 9
Lief Erikson Discover every kingdom
… Keeps all the Doctors Away Complete Sequence 8
Have Some Faith Complete Sequence 13
Bash Defeat the Jotuun
Greater Than Cnut Fully Upgrade all Settlements
True Assassin Remove the templar presence from all regions
Perched Atop Yggdrasil Fully upgrade Vedrfolnir
Elder Revolts Complete Sequence 12
Seeker of Knowledge Reach max level in any discipline
William Conquer a new settlement
The Great Southern Kingdom Complete Sequence 5
Bad Reputation Have a massive bounty in any kingdom
Kingdoms Under Attack Complete Sequence 4
Hel’s Child Use the environment to escape 20 encounters
Berserker Kill 10 enemies in a fight without taking damage
Khazar Induction Complete Sequence 7
True Varangian Lead 20 raids
Hel’s Domain Enter the underworld
Peace at Last Enter Valhalla
A New Home Complete Sequence 6
Splash Defeat The Kraken
Roar Defeat Nidhoggr
Hiss Defeat Jormungandr
Unknown name Discover the Truth
The Second Invasion Complete Sequence 11
Odin’s Sight Unlock every viewpoint
Perfect Synchronization Have all 4 co-op players be a different character
Environmentalist Parkour across tress for 1mi
Glass Jaw Shatter a frozen enemy
A Good Thegn Upgrade a settlement
Not So Humble Beginnings Complete Sequence 1
Wayland’s Apprentice Equip your first rune
Living Legend Equip a legendary item
Not Going Over There Watch a battle from afar
Gray Rifts Find a Glyph
The Four Sons Complete Sequence 3
Erik the Red Fully discover any kingdom
Templar Kings and English Dogs Complete Sequence 2

As you can see, this would be a fairly typical Assassin’s Creed trophies and achievements list. Complete the story, try and hoard some quality gear, explore the map, and a few other miscellaneous tasks.

That doesn’t mean to say we should take it as accurate, though, as none of this information has been given the green light by Ubisoft. We await official confirmation on that, but the picture should become more clear as we approach that November 10 launch.

We’ll be updating the list once we hear more.

Esports

Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster launches new gaming org Team Diverge

Published: 16/Oct/2020 13:00

by Matt Porter
JuJu Smith-Schuster playing games.
HyperX

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has announced the launch of his own gaming organization, Team Diverge, with six signed content creators and plans to move into esports.

Smith-Schuster is well-known for his incredible skill and talent on the football field, holding a number of NFL and Steelers franchise records, but fans of gaming will know him for his love of video games, his YouTube channel full of gameplay videos, and his close relationship with FaZe Clan.

As one of the most successful and marketable players in the NFL, JuJu is now continuing his crossover into the world of gaming with the introduction of his own organization named Team Diverge, which will start life as a content team with eyes to moving into esports in the future as well.

“In creating my own organization instead of joining one of the big established ones, I know I chose a different path than most in my position would do,” the 23-year-old stated. “I’m not just trying to be a popular figure in gaming for myself; I’m trying to build a special organization that is a platform for others.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster posing in front of Team Diverge logo.
Team Diverge
Smith-Schuster hopes Team Diverge can become a “special organization” that acts as a platform for others.

Team Diverge have already signed six rising content creators to serve as the core of the team in Tubasuki, Micahwave, CitizenSnipes, TheMeatMan, SteelCurtain, and Royalize, with new members set to be announced at a later date. Alongside gaming creators, Smith-Schuster also intends to recruit fellow athletes, musicians, and celebrities who will also help drive the team’s content and help promote the organization. With JuJu admitting that a lot of his Steelers teammates are gamers, it’s possible we could see them take part in Team Diverge content in the future.

Going forward, Team Diverge will be creating a content house in Spring 2021 that will host both gaming creators and crossover talent, something which JuJu is well accustomed to having lived in the FaZe House in the past. During the NFL offseason, the Steelers star will host both the talent and Team Diverge members for three months, creating new content for fans to enjoy.

Esports are also on the agenda, with TD hoping to acquire and create teams in all kinds of different games, including smash hits like Warzone and Fall Guys, and also intends to launch “streetwear-inspired apparel” with activewear brands who will help deliver limited-edition drops and evergreen merchandise for fans of JuJu and Team Diverge to enjoy.

JuJu Smith-Schuster warming up in his FaZe collaboration.
FaZe Clan
Smith-Schuster and FaZe Clan collaborated for a special merch line in 2018.

Smith-Schuster is no stranger to the world of gaming organizations thanks to his long history with FaZe, and even dropped a special merchandise collaboration with them back in 2018. JuJu’s relationship there was clearly fruitful, with the NFL star calling them “great guys” and admitting that he “learned a lot about the bridge between athletes, influencers, and gaming” thanks to the organization.

He’ll be aiming to take that experience into his new venture with Team Diverge, who JuJu states will aim to “move in a different direction than ordinary gaming organizations,” with plans to be “unique in how [they] operate.”