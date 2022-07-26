Wild new Apex Legends glitch is annihilating squads

Bill Cooney . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

What appears to be a new glitch or exploit in Apex Legends is absolutely destroying players and teams unlucky enough to run into it themselves.

Glitches and exploits happen in Apex Legends all the time, but a new one is leaving players stunned with how destructive it is.

Taking advantage of Ash’s Arc Snares, it spams the ability to create a lightning storm worthy of Thor himself.

As you can see in the Reddit clip above, there’s little players can do when this snare storm happens other than scream.

One second, the team is just chilling, but the next they’ve been completely wiped out. No, not even Gibby’s shield would have saved them here.

It’s not known exactly what causes this to occur, but a lot of users on Reddit suggested it’s probably due to hackers using a cheat.

Respawn Entertainment Ash can certainly be a deadly legend in the right hands, but this latest clip is just overkill.

If it were an exploit or glitch, it’s hard to imagine how it would be able to create so many Arc Snares at once. It is also controlled extremely well — enough to wipe out an entire team — which could be tricky to do with a glitch or exploit as well.

Hopefully Apex’s anti-cheat will be able to detect and take care of players who use this, as there’s almost no chance you’ll be able to go up against this in-game and actually survive.