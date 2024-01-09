Apex Legends fans dazzled by Wattson Prestige skin inspired by Marvel’s Mysterio

Wattson can nullify any ordnance using her ultimate.

An Apex Legends fan showed their idea for a Mysterio-inspired Wattson prestige skin to Reddit and fans loved it.

Apex Legends first added prestige skins, the evolving, Mythic-tier skins, during their third anniversary event back in 2022. Since then, Legends Bloodhoud, Bangalore, Wraith, Caustic, Valkyrie, Loba, and Revenant all have their own prestige skins, and fans have been calling for a Wattson skin to be the next released.

And one fan’s concept for said Wattson skin, inspired by Marvel’s Mysterio, proved a hit with the community.

“What if the final tier of her prestige skin gives her a domed helmet sort of like Mysterio from Marvel…. Except it’s one of those plasma ball lamps?” They asked fans on Reddit while sharing the idea.

The reception to the idea itself was mostly positive, “I love the concept!” One user replied. “Changes might have to be made to get the silhouette to be more Wattson like but it’s unique at least…”

But not everyone in the Apex Legends community is happy with the developer’s focus on cosmetic items, and comments in the thread soon turned toward discussion about the cost of prestige skins.

“It’s crazy how we have accepted prestige skins as normal. Almost like a $160 skin is a f***ing scam.” Said one commenter, who had received 760 upvotes.

The Apex Legends community didn’t keep their complaints about the cost of items in the game’s recent FFVII crossover event a secret.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends fans have been very vocal about their opinions on the cost of skins in the FFVII crossover event.

Respawn also faced backlash from fans about the quality of skin designs recently, with some fans finding them ‘boring’.

Maybe including community-sourced designs could provide Respawn with an olive branch for the fans might not be happy with the price point of prestige skins or cosmetics.