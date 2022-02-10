How to turn Maggie’s Ultimate into a fireball in Apex Legends

A simple Apex Legends trick allows players to set Maggie’s Ultimate on fire, causing it to deal burn damage to any enemies in its path.

Season 12 of Apex Legends is finally here and that means Mad Maggie has arrived on the roster and is already causing havoc in the Outlands.

Equipped with an x-ray Passive, fire drill Tactical, and a Wrecking Ball Ultimate, it’s safe to say Maggie’s a force to be reckoned with in a skirmish, and players are already developing clever tricks to get the most out of her kit.

One of which involves turning her Ultimate ability into a fireball and it’s surprisingly easy. This maximizes the Wrecking Ball’s damage and allows you to inflict burn damage on any foes caught in its path.

Simple Maggie trick gives her Ultimate burn damage

As showcased by Apex Legends YouTube Skeptation, it’s possible to turn Maggie’s Ultimate into a fireball if you combine her Tactical with her Wrecking Ball.

While the trick is relatively simple, it’s essential that you aim the fire drill at the perfect spot or it may miss her Ultimate as the ball travels extremely fast. To perform the trick, it’s key you follow these steps:

Aim your Ultimate at the ground and fire in the direction of a set of enemies. Wait for it to bounce once, then fire your Tactical into the back of the ball. The fire drill should lock into the ball if you’ve aimed it correctly. This should deal burn damage to any enemies in its path.

Although this trick definitely won’t one-shot any opponents, it’s perfect if you see a squad running in an open area and want to maximize your damage.

With Maggie’s Wrecking Ball having a rather small hitbox, this also expands the AoE damage that the Ultimate dishes out, meaning you’re more likely to tag a set of opponents.

Remember, it’s best to hop into the Firing Range and try this mechanic out in-game before taking it into your matches, as wasting your Ultimate at a key moment could cost you the win.