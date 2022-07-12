Valkyrie is now the most popular pick in Apex Legends by overtaking Wraith & Octane

Alex Garton . 5 minutes ago

Valkyrie has become the most popular character in Apex Legends for the first time since her release back in Season 9.

While Valkyrie has always been a fan-favorite character thanks to her Titanfall roots, it’s only in the last few seasons that she’s skyrocketed to the top of the meta.

With an Ultimate that can reposition an entire squad, the Recon Passive for scanning beacons, and unmatched mobility with her jetpack, it’s easy to see why the Winged Avenger is such a powerful pick.

Despite this, Octane and Wraith have remained steadfast at the top of the pick rates for multiple seasons, only ever stealing the crown off each other.

Well, that was until yesterday, when Valkyrie dethroned both of them to become the most popular Legend in the game in Season 13.

Respawn Entertainment Season 14 of Apex Legends is expected to go live in early August.

Valkyrie is the most popular character in Apex Legends

For countless seasons, Octane and Wraith have dominated in terms of pick rate but now finally a new character has taken the crown, and that’s Valkyrie.

According to Apex Legends Status, the Winged Avenger has a 10.8% pick rate, beating Octane’s 10.6% and Wraith’s 10.5%.

Her popularity was also showcased at the pro level in the ALGS Championship that recently concluded, where Valkyrie had a staggering 98% pick rate, meaning she was a part of nearly every squad in the tournament.

Although her place at the top has been a long time coming, Apex Legends Status highlighted that it may have been the ALGS event that tipped the scale and pushed her pick rate up enough to hit number one.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Valkyrie can fend off Octane and Wraith and keep her spot at the top, but with Season 14 on the horizon, her overwhelming popularity may be short-lived.

The devs have already confirmed that “drastic” meta changes are on the way and these are almost guaranteed to involve Valkyrie nerfs.

However, as Respawn hasn’t shared any details on their upcoming changes, it’s just a case of waiting for the major update to arrive in August.