Apex Legends dev reveals Respawn are working on “drastic” meta change

Alex Garton . 2 hours ago

An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that the team are working on “drastic” meta changes, potentially involving Valkyrie and Gibraltar.

As with any competitive multiplayer game, Apex Legends cycles through a variety of metas where a set of characters will establish themselves as the top-tier picks.

This is certainly no different in Season 13, with Valkyrie, Seer, and Gibraltar standing out as the most powerful characters on the roster, especially in pro play.

Back in May, Respawn revealed that they were holding off on major buffs & nerfs until after the ALGS Championships.

Now, the event is over, a dev has confirmed that “drastic” meta are being worked on by the team.

Respawn Entertainment Season 14 of Apex Legends is expected to arrive in early to mid-August.

Apex Legends dev confirms huge meta changes are coming

During a Twitter discussion on July 11, a TSM employee asked the devs for “drastic” meta changes, specifically calling for less Valkyrie and Gibraltar in competitive play.

Not only that, the user called for another “competitive map” to spice up the rotation and change up the landscape for those diving into the Outlands.

Surprisingly, Senior Producer at Respawn Josh Medina replied to the tweet confirming that the devs are “working on it”.

While Medina didn’t go into any detail on their plans, it is exciting to know that major balance changes are on the cards heading into Season 14.

This will be welcome news to a lot of the community who have been complaining about the power of the Winged Avenger recently.

Now we have confirmation of the changes, it’ll be interesting to see how Respawn adjust Gibraltar and Valkyrie without compromising their kit.

As for the new map, we can still assume that the devs are working on the Moon map that was leaked back in Season 12.

Hopefully, all of these exciting features and changes will arrive in Season 14, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.