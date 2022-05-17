How to unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile: Pieces & chips

Fade is Apex Legends Mobile‘s first exclusive Legend, but just how do you unlock this mysterious new Phasing Punisher, and do you use pieces or chips to do so?

As the shadows drop around Respawn’s mobile version of their fan-favorite battle royale, Apex Legends, all eyes are on new Legend, Fade.

The Outlands’ resident Phasing Punisher is a blend of high-speed daredevil, Octane, and void jumper, Wraith, utilizing speed and his snazzy mech suit to jump back and forth between realities.

Diving head-first into the Apex Games, the all-new character has snatched players’ attention, but how do you go about unlocking Fade in Apex Legends Mobile? And do you use pieces or chips? Here’s everything you’ll need to do to add this feisty new fighter to your roster.

How to unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile

Players can unlock Fade by using ‘Fade Pieces,’ granted in allotments of two as part of the Prime Time battle pass. When you reach Level 25, you’ll have accrued enough tokens to add him to your squad.

The battle pass runs from now until June 15, so if you’re looking to get Fade for free, be sure to play enough games between now and then.

What are Fade chips?

If you’ve been scrolling through the Legends Gallery and checking out all of the sights, you may have noticed Fade’s ‘Unleashed Punishment’ limited-time event. For every stage completed, you’ll earn Fade Chips.

These do not contribute towards unlocking Fade. Instead, you can unlock different chapters of Fade’s story, as well as a slew of different rewards (including the Rare ‘Unwavering Focus’ skin).

So that’s how to unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile and take him out for a spin. Looking for all of the latest Apex news? Be sure to visit our dedicated page to stay ahead of the curve.