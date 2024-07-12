Marvel Rivals The Punisher guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Marvel Rival’s closed beta is fast approaching on July 23 in its second wave of early access, so before we all jump into it here is a guide on one of the game’s Duelists, The Punisher.

As NetEast gears up to kick off their hero shooter’s closed alpha test, several characters have risen to the top as many player’s choice picks, with one of them being The Punisher.

Being a Duelist, the name of the game is to dish out damage, but of course, he’s more than that, so here are all of his abilities, and some tips on how to best play him.

The Punisher weapons in Marvel Rivals

The Punisher has two modes his primary weapon can switch between, the Adjudication and the Deliverance.

The Adjudication, which is his default weapon, is an automatic rifle, with the Deliverance being his shotgun. You can switch between both at will.

Weapons

Adjudication

Fire at enemies with Adjudication, his Automatic Rifle

Deliverance

Fire at enemies with Deliverance, his Shotgun

The Punisher abilities in Marvel Rivals

The Punisher’s kit specializes in poke damage, especially around medium range.

If you find your backline is being targeted too much, he can be a great pick to help your team as well as The Punisher dealing damage from the backline it becomes harder to pick off targets.

Passive

Warrior’s Gaze

Retain vision of enemies that disappear from view for a short duration

Abilities

Vantage Connection

Launch a hook to generate a cable that enables Punisher to move rapidly by pressing [F]

Culling Turret

Deploy a Culling Turret that ground Punisher while dealing massive damage

Scourge Grenade

Throw a Smoke Grenade to obscure enemy vision

Ultimate

Final Judgement

Unleash two gatling guns and missiles to attack enemies

NetEase The Punisher’s Final Judgement deals massive AOE damage which can start off team fights

Tips to play The Punisher in Marvel Rivals

The name of the game when playing the Punisher is to poke from medium range from the enemies as he can dish out a lot of damage from afar.

When it comes to dealing poke damage, you have to remember it’s a game of patience as you want to constantly damage the enemies to the point they keep using up resources, so make sure you keep whittling down their HP.

The Punisher is a glass cannon, so just remember that even if you can melt down enemy health bars like it’s nothing, a well-coordinated dive will wipe you out instantly so make sure you’re always playing amongst your teams so you won’t be as vulnerable.

Despite being somewhat vulnerable, luckily your shotgun, Deliverance, and Culling Turret’s ability to dish out damage is fantastic if an enemy is trying to flank you, so make sure you’re using it in those moments.

Of course, don’t let that stop you from being a flanking Punisher, as with his Vantage Connection you can pull off some sneaky flanks by traversing terrain, but that’s best left to the Scarlet Witches and Helas.