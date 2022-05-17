Does Apex Legends Mobile have controller support?

Apex Legends Mobile is finally available worldwide, and a green signal for potential controller support for the mobile game has already been hinted at.
Apex Legends Mobile is the portable iteration of the ever-so-popular fast-paced Battle Royale and is available on both Android and iOS at launch. Although controller support for the game is anticipated by all, it’s not out of the equation at all.
In a press event before launch, Apex Mobile devs spoke about the game‘s plans for controller support and their response was quite positive.
Here’s everything we know about controller support and accessibility for Apex Legends Mobile.
Advertisement
Apex Legends mobile will release on May 17, 2022, worldwide.
At the time of writing, there is no concrete date for the addition of controller support. Judging by the developer’s comments, it should arrive at some point in 2022, but always be prepared for a change or delay until an official announcement is made by the developers.
Although there are a few reported instances of controllers working with Apex mobile, we would highly recommend against that as it could possibly trigger bugs or violate the user agreement.
That’s everything we know about Apex Legends Mobile’s controller support. Until it comes out officially, you may try and get used to the core mechanics of the game when it launches worldwide on iOS and Android on May 17.