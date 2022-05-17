 Does Apex Legends Mobile have controller support? - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Does Apex Legends Mobile have controller support?

Published: 17/May/2022 10:41

by Sourav Banik
Apex Legends Mobile will have a controller support in the future
EA / Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is finally available worldwide, and a green signal for potential controller support for the mobile game has already been hinted at.

Apex Legends Mobile is the portable iteration of the ever-so-popular fast-paced Battle Royale and is available on both Android and iOS at launch. Although controller support for the game is anticipated by all, it’s not out of the equation at all.

In a press event before launch, Apex Mobile devs spoke about the game‘s plans for controller support and their response was quite positive.

Here’s everything we know about controller support and accessibility for Apex Legends Mobile.

