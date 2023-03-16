Snip3down on TSM’s ALGS struggles: “It just seems like complete chaos”

FaZe Clan’s Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona reacted to the current standing of the ALGS in a YouTube video and at one point specifically talked about TSM and the squad’s early struggles in Split 2.

The first round of ALGS Split 2 concludes on March 18 and so far, the standing for the league has started to take shape. While some of the usual suspects have racked up points and sit at the top of the standings, the winners of the 2023 Split 1 Playoff LAN in TSM are tied for 16th.

TSM placed 18th on Day 1 after six rounds of play between Group A and Group B. In those six rounds, TSM only had one top-10 placement and only racked up 14 total kills. On Day 2, facing teams in Group C, TSM fared better by placing 10th with three top-10 placements and 23 kills.

In a reaction video about the ALGS season so far, FaZe Snip3down called TSM’s performances after winning the LAN tournament the biggest disappointment so far in Apex Legends esports.

The FaZe player said that TSM’s calls and communication in-game seem all over the place and that this has probably led to their disappointing finishes so far.

“I don’t really know what’s going on. It seems like Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen is just not in the best mental space… It just seems like complete chaos,” Snip3down said.

If TSM continues on this trend, Snip3down said that some teams might target the squad to kick them out of LAN competition to give themselves a better shot at a major trophy.

“No one wants to go to LAN to play against TSM,” he said. “We’ve seen how dominant they are, they were easily the best team at the London LAN, they were the best team going into the LAN, and they were the best team in scrims leading up to the first week of ALGS. So if it gets to the point where TSM has another rough day, people are going to start gunning for them.”