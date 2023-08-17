TSM on the lookout for sub player to complete ALGS Championship Apex roster

TSM has announced that they are looking for an emergency sub for the ALGS Championship as one of their players has been hit with medical issues.

TSM’s strategic coach for Apex Legends, raven, put the call out for an emergency substitute player for the ALGS Championship on August 16. The tournament itself is set to start on September 9, so the team has plenty of time to find a player and potentially integrate them into the lineup if needed.

Article continues after ad

“Need an emergency sub for LAN that every team is required to have. Someone who is going to be at Champs. DM me,” raven said on social media.

Article continues after ad

TSM is one of the favorites to lift the trophy at the event, having qualified off of playoff points and winning the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs back in February of this year. The team also placed second at the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs in June.

TSM Apex Legends squad looking for substitute

The call for an emergency substitute for the event comes after TSM’s Jordan ‘Reps’ Wolfe revealed on social media that he was dealing with “extreme pain” in his back. Reps said he went to an urgent care facility to find a solution, where they gave him something to ease his pain and apparent spasms.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He said the medicine makes him “tired af,” but he also explained he is feeling much better.

Article continues after ad

When asked if Reps is alright in response to his calls for a substitute player, Raven said that the player is “taking it easy” at the moment.

Every team at the ALGS Championship is required to have a substitute player lined up in the event of emergencies like Reps’ or in case players fail to obtain a visa to compete in time. The latter has been an issue for ALGS international LAN events as multiple teams have had to field emergency substitutes due to travel restrictions or visa problems.

Article continues after ad

TSM is coming into the ALGS Championship as the top North American team, having placed sixth in the Split 2 Pro League regular season and their top two placements at the last two international tournaments. Without Reps in the lineup, however, they could lose their status as favorites at the event.