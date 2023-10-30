FaZe Clan Apex roster “probably” not sticking together according to Snip3down

The Apex Legends esports off-season is ongoing and it seems like changes are coming to one of the best rosters in North America, FaZe Clan.

FaZe Clan might be the next top Apex Legends team to make changes to its lineup. The organization is going through many changes behind the scenes following the acquisition by GameSquare. Some of those changes will soon impact FaZe’s esports teams as the company cannot own two teams across multiple esports as GameSquare also owns Complexity Gaming.

Changes are reportedly already hitting FaZe’s Counter-Strike 2 team as its players are being lined with other squads.

The FaZe Apex Legends team might be the next squad impacted by the changes. Its Battlefy team name for the ALGS was listed as ex-FaZe Clan shortly before being changed back to FaZe Clan. However, a member of FaZe Clan has disputed that the organization is leaving the esport, saying it would be “news to him.”

In a livestream on October 27, FaZe player Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona gave fans a quick update on the fate of the team.

“We’re probably not playing together but until you hear otherwise, it’s unofficial,” he said at just over an hour into his stream.

If the FaZe players do end up hitting the free market, many teams will be vying for their services. The Apex team had a great run towards the end of the 2022-23 season. They placed top 5 in the North American Pro League and at the Split 2 Playoff LAN tournament. The squad also placed top 6 at the 2023 ALGS Championship.

If FaZe Clan does indeed exit the esport, then the team’s slot ownership will stay with the players and at least two out of the three current members will need to stick together to keep the spot.

The off-season is still ongoing and there are loads of players looking for a team to play for in the 2023-24 season.