ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs: Schedule, format & stream

The first big event in the Apex Legends esports calendar is just weeks away as the ALGS Split 1 playoffs make their way to London. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

A whopping $1,000,000 prize pool will be up for grabs at the ALGS Split 1 playoffs, the first major event of the third season of the Apex Legends Global Series. The tournament will take place at the Copper Box Arena in London and will feature 40 teams from five regions and a live audience.

Apex Legends as an esports has seen major esports organizations withdraw from the game in recent times, but there will still be many familiar names in attendance, as well as some organizations making their first appearance and others returning to the fold.

The tournament will feature a condensed schedule, with the winner crowned after four days of intense action.

ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs: How to watch

The ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs will be streamed on the official PlayApex Twitch channel, as per usual for all of the game’s esports events. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs: Format

The event is split into three parts: the group stage, the bracket stage and the finals. The group stage will see three rounds of play, with the teams vying for spots in the winners’ bracket.

The teams have been split into four groups, which can be found below.

Group A Group B Group C Group D
Aurora TSM Fnatic Iron Blood
XSET NORTHEPTION Acend Singularity
Moist Esports NorCal Esports The Guard Vexed
ENTER FORCE.36 Dewa United K1CK Crazy Raccoon
GODFIRE Fire Beavers Boogie Boarders Esports Arena
LeaveNoWitness Alliance EXO Clan Luminosity
PULVEREX Flora Esports NRG Invictus
100 Thieves Oxygen Pioneers fun123
VZN Spacestation gambare otousan Element 6
GameWard FCD GHS DarkZero

Each group will play each other in a 6-game series, for a total of 18 games for every team.

The top 20 teams will advance to the upper bracket for the first round of the bracket stage, while the bottom 20 will be seeded into the lower bracket. The top 10 teams from each side of the bracket will take part in the finals, a winner-take-all affair without a match limit. Once a team reaches 50 points, they become “match point eligible.” The first team to win a match after being “match point eligible” is declared the winner of the event. The rest of the field’s placement is decided by total points in the finals.

ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs: Teams and players

Forty teams have qualified for the ALGS Pro League Split 2 playoffs from five different regions. This includes 10 teams from each of the three major regions (North America, EMEA and APAC North) and five from both APAC South and South America.

While some big-names organization have pulled out of the esport, many smaller ones have entered the fray, signing free-agent teams that have qualified for this event. Some of the bigger names still around include TSM, NRG and 100 Thieves. One of the smaller organisations that have jumped into Apex esports is Iron Blood Gaming, who returned to the game by picking up the Chicken Sandwich lineup.

You can find the full list of teams competing in the ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs below.

Team Region Players
XSET North America oh Nocturnal, FunFPS, sSikezz
Luminosity North America YanYa, Neazul, jaguares
Esports Arena North America Phony, Lewda, TBD
100 Thieves North America Onmuu, Vaxlon, scuwry
NRG North America sweetdreams, nafen, Gild
The Guard North America Rkn, RamBeau, Keon
Spacestation North America Frexs, Xenial, Dropped
Oxygen North America Hill, Enemy, crook
TSM North America ImperialHal, Reps, Verhulst
DarkZero North America Zer0, Genburten, Sharky
Aurora EMEA RANCHES, Maliwan, cleaveee
Vexed EMEA unlucky, Tyler, MaTaFe
Fire Beavers EMEA 9impulse, ojrein, taskmast33r
Alliance EMEA Yuki, Effect, Hakis
Acend EMEA Lufka, PostKiLL, K4shera
Invictus EMEA Graceful, Noiises, Jmw
Pioneers EMEA Gnaske, SirDel, Max-Strafe
VZN EMEA Zaine, Naghz, VJEIX
GameWard EMEA AimbotP, Yoloo, Cyqop
Element 6 EMEA Slayers, Amphy, KSWINNIIE
Fnatic APAC N YukaF, MatsuTash, Meltstera
Crazy Raccoon APAC N Ras, Parkha, Whisper
NORTHEPTION APAC N Taida, satuki, ReyzyGG
ENTER FORCE 36 APAC N Aimbot, ahn2e, YunD
PULVEREX APAC N saku, ShunMi, Ftyan
Flora APAC N MiaK, Yudu, Pinotr
fun123 APAC N dr1p, KaronPe, Obly
ganbare otousan APAC N JungHee, Dogma, Jusna
FC Destroy APAC N UmichanLoveti, HammerDrill, yukaPEROdator
GHS Professional APAC N Raygh, Karaaju, KinokoGenji
Iron Blood APAC S StarfingFlame, PlayerK, Panayie
Moist APAC S Emtee, Prycyy, Wxltzy
DEWA United APAC S EzFlash, Kisanss, Bastiaan
Boogie Boarders APAC S Fussy, shadi, Rakiiii
EXO Clan APAC S Dexter, Z1CKKY, Killoposz
Singularity South America Besk9, Elysium, artiNN1
NorCal South America Frog, Azazel, theesaar
K1CK South America Stalizy, KiingZ, Vanglorioso
GØDFIRE South America B1N, 1Worst, N3LAS
LeaveNoWitness South America PANIC, Zillach, renatricky

ALGS Pro League 2022-23 Split 1 playoffs: Schedule

Group Stage: February 2 — 3

Round 1: February 2 (the official schedule has yet to be released)

Group A vs Group B

Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.

Round Winner Runner-Up Third
Round 1 N/A N/A N/A
Round 2 N/A N/A N/A
Round 3 N/A N/A N/A
Round 4 N/A N/A N/A
Round 5 N/A N/A N/A
Round 6 N/A N/A N/A

Group C vs Group D

Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.

Round Winner Runner-Up Third
Round 1 N/A N/A N/A
Round 2 N/A N/A N/A
Round 3 N/A N/A N/A
Round 4 N/A N/A N/A
Round 5 N/A N/A N/A
Round 6 N/A N/A N/A

Round 2: February 2

Group A vs Group C

Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.

Round Winner Runner-Up Third
Round 1 N/A N/A N/A
Round 2 N/A N/A N/A
Round 3 N/A N/A N/A
Round 4 N/A N/A N/A
Round 5 N/A N/A N/A
Round 6 N/A N/A N/A

Group B vs Group D

Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.

Round Winner Runner-Up Third
Round 1 N/A N/A N/A
Round 2 N/A N/A N/A
Round 3 N/A N/A N/A
Round 4 N/A N/A N/A
Round 5 N/A N/A N/A
Round 6 N/A N/A N/A

Round 3: February 3

Group A vs Group D

Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.

Round Winner Runner-Up Third
Round 1 N/A N/A N/A
Round 2 N/A N/A N/A
Round 3 N/A N/A N/A
Round 4 N/A N/A N/A
Round 5 N/A N/A N/A
Round 6 N/A N/A N/A

Group C vs Group B

Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.

Round Winner Runner-Up Third
Round 1 N/A N/A N/A
Round 2 N/A N/A N/A
Round 3 N/A N/A N/A
Round 4 N/A N/A N/A
Round 5 N/A N/A N/A
Round 6 N/A N/A N/A

Bracket Stage: February 4

Winner’s Bracket Round 1: February 4

Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.

Round Winner Runner-Up Third
Round 1 N/A N/A N/A
Round 2 N/A N/A N/A
Round 3 N/A N/A N/A
Round 4 N/A N/A N/A
Round 5 N/A N/A N/A
Round 6 N/A N/A N/A

Loser’s Bracket Round 1

Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.

Round Winner Runner-Up Third
Round 1 N/A N/A N/A
Round 2 N/A N/A N/A
Round 3 N/A N/A N/A
Round 4 N/A N/A N/A
Round 5 N/A N/A N/A
Round 6 N/A N/A N/A

Loser’s Bracket Round 2

Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.

Round Winner Runner-Up Third
Round 1 N/A N/A N/A
Round 2 N/A N/A N/A
Round 3 N/A N/A N/A
Round 4 N/A N/A N/A
Round 5 N/A N/A N/A
Round 6 N/A N/A N/A

Finals: February 5

Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.

Round Winner Runner-Up Third
Round 1 N/A N/A N/A
Round 2 N/A N/A N/A
Round 3 N/A N/A N/A
Round 4 N/A N/A N/A
Round 5 N/A N/A N/A
Round 6 N/A N/A N/A

ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs: Final placements

Placement Team Prize Money (USD)
1 N/A $200,000
2 N/A $160,000
3 N/A $105,000
4 N/A $85,000
5 N/A $65,000
6 N/A $50,000
7 N/A $40,000
8 N/A $30,000
9 N/A $25,000
10 N/A $20,000
11 N/A $16,000
12 N/A $15,000
13 N/A $14,000
14 N/A $13,000
15 N/A $12,000
16 N/A $11,000
17 N/A $10,500
18 N/A $10,000
19 N/A $9,500
20 N/A $9,000
21 N/A N/A
22 N/A
23 N/A
24 N/A
25 N/A
26 N/A N/A
27 N/A
28 N/A
29 N/A
30 N/A
31 N/A N/A
32 N/A
34 N/A
35 N/A
36 N/A
37 N/A
38 N/A
39 N/A
40 N/A

