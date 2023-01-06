ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs: Schedule, format & stream

The first big event in the Apex Legends esports calendar is just weeks away as the ALGS Split 1 playoffs make their way to London. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.
A whopping $1,000,000 prize pool will be up for grabs at the ALGS Split 1 playoffs, the first major event of the third season of the Apex Legends Global Series. The tournament will take place at the Copper Box Arena in London and will feature 40 teams from five regions and a live audience.
Apex Legends as an esports has seen major esports organizations withdraw from the game in recent times, but there will still be many familiar names in attendance, as well as some organizations making their first appearance and others returning to the fold.
The tournament will feature a condensed schedule, with the winner crowned after four days of intense action.
ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs: How to watch
The ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs will be streamed on the official PlayApex Twitch channel, as per usual for all of the game’s esports events. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.
ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs: Format
The event is split into three parts: the group stage, the bracket stage and the finals. The group stage will see three rounds of play, with the teams vying for spots in the winners’ bracket.
The teams have been split into four groups, which can be found below.
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Aurora
|TSM
|Fnatic
|Iron Blood
|XSET
|NORTHEPTION
|Acend
|Singularity
|Moist Esports
|NorCal Esports
|The Guard
|Vexed
|ENTER FORCE.36
|Dewa United
|K1CK
|Crazy Raccoon
|GODFIRE
|Fire Beavers
|Boogie Boarders
|Esports Arena
|LeaveNoWitness
|Alliance
|EXO Clan
|Luminosity
|PULVEREX
|Flora Esports
|NRG
|Invictus
|100 Thieves
|Oxygen
|Pioneers
|fun123
|VZN
|Spacestation
|gambare otousan
|Element 6
|GameWard
|FCD
|GHS
|DarkZero
Each group will play each other in a 6-game series, for a total of 18 games for every team.
The top 20 teams will advance to the upper bracket for the first round of the bracket stage, while the bottom 20 will be seeded into the lower bracket. The top 10 teams from each side of the bracket will take part in the finals, a winner-take-all affair without a match limit. Once a team reaches 50 points, they become “match point eligible.” The first team to win a match after being “match point eligible” is declared the winner of the event. The rest of the field’s placement is decided by total points in the finals.
ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs: Teams and players
Forty teams have qualified for the ALGS Pro League Split 2 playoffs from five different regions. This includes 10 teams from each of the three major regions (North America, EMEA and APAC North) and five from both APAC South and South America.
While some big-names organization have pulled out of the esport, many smaller ones have entered the fray, signing free-agent teams that have qualified for this event. Some of the bigger names still around include TSM, NRG and 100 Thieves. One of the smaller organisations that have jumped into Apex esports is Iron Blood Gaming, who returned to the game by picking up the Chicken Sandwich lineup.
You can find the full list of teams competing in the ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs below.
|Team
|Region
|Players
|XSET
|North America
|oh Nocturnal, FunFPS, sSikezz
|Luminosity
|North America
|YanYa, Neazul, jaguares
|Esports Arena
|North America
|Phony, Lewda, TBD
|100 Thieves
|North America
|Onmuu, Vaxlon, scuwry
|NRG
|North America
|sweetdreams, nafen, Gild
|The Guard
|North America
|Rkn, RamBeau, Keon
|Spacestation
|North America
|Frexs, Xenial, Dropped
|Oxygen
|North America
|Hill, Enemy, crook
|TSM
|North America
|ImperialHal, Reps, Verhulst
|DarkZero
|North America
|Zer0, Genburten, Sharky
|Aurora
|EMEA
|RANCHES, Maliwan, cleaveee
|Vexed
|EMEA
|unlucky, Tyler, MaTaFe
|Fire Beavers
|EMEA
|9impulse, ojrein, taskmast33r
|Alliance
|EMEA
|Yuki, Effect, Hakis
|Acend
|EMEA
|Lufka, PostKiLL, K4shera
|Invictus
|EMEA
|Graceful, Noiises, Jmw
|Pioneers
|EMEA
|Gnaske, SirDel, Max-Strafe
|VZN
|EMEA
|Zaine, Naghz, VJEIX
|GameWard
|EMEA
|AimbotP, Yoloo, Cyqop
|Element 6
|EMEA
|Slayers, Amphy, KSWINNIIE
|Fnatic
|APAC N
|YukaF, MatsuTash, Meltstera
|Crazy Raccoon
|APAC N
|Ras, Parkha, Whisper
|NORTHEPTION
|APAC N
|Taida, satuki, ReyzyGG
|ENTER FORCE 36
|APAC N
|Aimbot, ahn2e, YunD
|PULVEREX
|APAC N
|saku, ShunMi, Ftyan
|Flora
|APAC N
|MiaK, Yudu, Pinotr
|fun123
|APAC N
|dr1p, KaronPe, Obly
|ganbare otousan
|APAC N
|JungHee, Dogma, Jusna
|FC Destroy
|APAC N
|UmichanLoveti, HammerDrill, yukaPEROdator
|GHS Professional
|APAC N
|Raygh, Karaaju, KinokoGenji
|Iron Blood
|APAC S
|StarfingFlame, PlayerK, Panayie
|Moist
|APAC S
|Emtee, Prycyy, Wxltzy
|DEWA United
|APAC S
|EzFlash, Kisanss, Bastiaan
|Boogie Boarders
|APAC S
|Fussy, shadi, Rakiiii
|EXO Clan
|APAC S
|Dexter, Z1CKKY, Killoposz
|Singularity
|South America
|Besk9, Elysium, artiNN1
|NorCal
|South America
|Frog, Azazel, theesaar
|K1CK
|South America
|Stalizy, KiingZ, Vanglorioso
|GØDFIRE
|South America
|B1N, 1Worst, N3LAS
|LeaveNoWitness
|South America
|PANIC, Zillach, renatricky
ALGS Pro League 2022-23 Split 1 playoffs: Schedule
Group Stage: February 2 — 3
Round 1: February 2 (the official schedule has yet to be released)
Group A vs Group B
Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Group C vs Group D
Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Round 2: February 2
Group A vs Group C
Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Group B vs Group D
Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Round 3: February 3
Group A vs Group D
Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Group C vs Group B
Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Bracket Stage: February 4
Winner’s Bracket Round 1: February 4
Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Loser’s Bracket Round 1
Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Loser’s Bracket Round 2
Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Finals: February 5
Winner based on placement. Kills in brackets.
|Round
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Third
|Round 1
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 2
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 4
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 5
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Round 6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
ALGS 2023 Split 1 playoffs: Final placements
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|N/A
|$200,000
|2
|N/A
|$160,000
|3
|N/A
|$105,000
|4
|N/A
|$85,000
|5
|N/A
|$65,000
|6
|N/A
|$50,000
|7
|N/A
|$40,000
|8
|N/A
|$30,000
|9
|N/A
|$25,000
|10
|N/A
|$20,000
|11
|N/A
|$16,000
|12
|N/A
|$15,000
|13
|N/A
|$14,000
|14
|N/A
|$13,000
|15
|N/A
|$12,000
|16
|N/A
|$11,000
|17
|N/A
|$10,500
|18
|N/A
|$10,000
|19
|N/A
|$9,500
|20
|N/A
|$9,000
|21
|N/A
|N/A
|22
|N/A
|23
|N/A
|24
|N/A
|25
|N/A
|26
|N/A
|N/A
|27
|N/A
|28
|N/A
|29
|N/A
|30
|N/A
|31
|N/A
|N/A
|32
|N/A
|34
|N/A
|35
|N/A
|36
|N/A
|37
|N/A
|38
|N/A
|39
|N/A
|40
|N/A