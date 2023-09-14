Top ALGS roster looking for new org after 3rd place at World Championship

The roster formerly under BLVKHVND has announced that it is looking for a new organization to represent after a top-three showing at the 2023 ALGS Championship.

The 2023 ALGS Championship has concluded and thus multiple rosters are going through shake-ups as teams, players and organizations look to field the best possible lineup for the 2024 season.

One of the more surprising moves this off-season so far has been BLVKHVND, whose players are now all free agents. The APAC South team is coming off of an impressive 2023 showing. The roster placed third in the second split, qualifying for the Split 2 Playoffs LAN tournament where they finished in the top 20.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That performance qualified them for the ALGS Championship where the squad placed third in a stacked tournament. BLVKHVND was the best-performing team from their region, with fellow APAC South team DreamFire finishing in seventh.

Top three ALGS Championship roster now on the market

The team, now competing under the name Primis Konanda, announced on September 14 that it is looking for an organization to represent for the fourth year of the ALGS circuit.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“After finishing 3rd at the Year 3 Championship, we are now setting our sights on winning a LAN in Year 4. Our entire team is hungrier than ever for the opportunity to lift the trophy and we will outwork all of our competition,” ‘StrafingFlame,’ the team’s IGL, said on social media.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All three players on the former BLVKHVND roster, StafingFlame, Muamar Fahri ‘EzFlash’ Abrar, and Ethan ‘PlayerKay’ Foo are veterans of the Apex Legends Global Series circuit. All three players have been competing since 2021 with PlayerKay and StrafingFlame crossing over on squads like Chicken Sandwich, Valiant, and Iron Blood Gaming.

While the ALGS Championship is only days behind us, the start of the fourth season is already on the horizon. The official start dates have not yet been revealed, but going off of the start time from last year’s circuit, year four of the ALGS should kick back up sometime in November.

Article continues after ad