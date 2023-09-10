TSM Reps slams Apex Legends’ Digital Threat meta during ALGS

Pro Apex Legends player TSM Reps revealed his frustration with the Digital Threat sight and how playing against a team with Digi Threats is “impossible to win.”

Apex Legends’ ALGS 2023 Championship has come to a close, with TSM coming out on top and taking home the trophy.

Team members TSM ImperialHal, Reps, and Verhulst beat out strong showings from competitors like OpTic Gaming, BLVKHVND, and orgless teams like The Dojo.

However, the victory did not come easy to TSM, with Reps pointing out how difficult it was for the crew to overcome the current Digital Threat meta in the leadup to the Finals.

In an interview with esports.gg ahead of the ALGS Finals, TSM Reps explained why the team struggled during Day 2, citing frustrations with Digital Threat meta.

“It was us beating ourselves. I think we came in with a lack of energy,” the pro player explained.

However, he did note that luck wasn’t on TSM’s side during that set. “We also got a little unlucky with crafters, not having Digital Threat in the crafter, we didn’t get a single one.”

TSM Reps circled back to this point later in the interview when asked how he feels about the current balance and meta in Apex. Here, Reps made his frustrations known loud and clear.

Apex Legends’ Bangalore has seen a resurgence in the game’s meta as of late.

“I don’t really like the balance right now,” he said. “I think… I really don’t like Digital Threats. And everybody’s running Bangalore, and then if you get a crafter you have Digi in the crafter, you’re just so much stronger than every other team in the game.”

Bangalore saw a massive amount of play during ALGS 2023, thanks to the usefulness of her tactical Smoke Launcher. Though as Reps explained, Digi Threats really kneecap that ability provided teams are lucky enough to find them.

Reps goes on to explain that, “If you have three Digis versus a team with none, you actually don’t stand a chance in the fight. It’s basically impossible to win the fight.”

With Apex Legends’ Resurgence season coming to a close in late October, Respawn may take these criticisms to heart, especially coming from one of the 2023 ALGS Champs.