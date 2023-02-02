TSM deny Snip3down playing as emergency sub for rival team at ALGS Playoffs

TSM denied Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona from playing as an emergency substitute for another team at the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs, according to the player.

Snip3down was denied the chance to play for a team at the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs by TSM as the organization locked him down as their own substitute for the tournament. The event has been plagued by visa issues as multiple teams have had to either field substitutes or drop out of the event entirely.

Snip3down has been competing for FaZe Clan since his return to Apex Legends esports, but his team failed to qualify for the event so TSM picked him up as a substitute in case one of its players returned a positive test.

Article continues after ad

TSM stop Snip3down from subbing for another team

The FaZe player announced on Twitter that TSM had told him he could not sub for another team.

“I’m not digging on them for this, it’s their call, I’m just posting because it was obviously exciting to have a chance to play on LAN,” Snip3down said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He further explained that TSM still wanted him with the team in the chance that one of its players cannot compete.

The veteran esports competitor left Apex Legends esports in 2021 to pursue a career in Halo but returned to the battle royale in October 2022. Since his return to Apex Legends, Snip3down has played in 13 events for FaZe Clan and helped the team to a 20th-place finish in the North American ALGS 2022 Split 1 Pro League.

Article continues after ad

The ALGS major event starts on February 2 and ends on February 5 as some of the best teams in the world battle for a shot at the $300,000 top prize.