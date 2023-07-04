Snip3down claims Apex Legends pros are in “panic mode” amid Ranked backlash

Professional Apex Legends player Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona expressed concerns over the game’s competitive scene, as he and others have lost interest in playing.

Apex Legends Ranked received a major overhaul in the game’s Season 17 update. A new ranking point, scoring system, and the removal of splits highlighted a lengthy list of changes. Community members have not necessarily sung the update’s praises.

At the beginning of June, ImperialHal claimed that the game is in the “worst state” that it has ever been at the beginning of June. The general playerbase slammed Ranked for being so skewed towards the “Master” Rank as well, making this a problem that affects more than just top players.

Respawn Entertainment responded by assuring fans they expect Ranked changes in Season 18, changes that can’t come soon enough in the eyes of many pros. Snip3down isn’t convinced that player interest will last much longer if the game continues on its current trajectory.

Snip3down is “not actively addicted” to Apex Legends

During an Apex After Hours podcast, Snip3down criticized Apex Legends’ new Ranked System. The FaZe player credited it for contributing to pro players losing interest in the game.

“It sucks because we all still love the game. This is the first time in the entirety of playing this game that I’m not actively addicted to the game.”

Snip3down believes if fewer streamers play, it will create a snowball effect for others falling out of love too.

“I don’t watch any Apex streamers or reach out to friends to play anymore.”

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs begin in early July. Snip3down claimed he wouldn’t play Apex Legends if it weren’t for the pro scene.

“I don’t feel the urge to get on and play. Thank goodness for comp because comp is my saving grace of wanting to play the game and having a reason to play the game. If it weren’t for comp, I probably wouldn’t be playing this game right now.”

Respawn Entertainment already promised changes coming to Ranked, but Snip3down doubled down on its importance for the game’s survival.

“We are all in a slight panic mode of if this does not change, how much longer will be around because it does feel like its starting to spiral.”

For more, make sure to check out our coverage of the upcoming ALGS Split.