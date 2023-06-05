ImperialHal claims Apex Legends is in “worst state” ever as players abandon it

TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has revealed some reasons as to why he thinks Apex Legends has fallen off in recent months, including a large amount of “bland” content being added.

While the battle royale hasn’t seen any new games added to the mix in a little while, games like Apex Legends and Warzone have been suffering. Players have turned their backs on both games in recent weeks, opting to play different things.

In the case of Apex, many have put it down to the game being in that period before a big new update is released. Respawn hasn’t changed all that much recently and players have grown a little bored with how stale things have gotten – especially in Ranked play.

Article continues after ad

ImperialHal echoed that wide-reaching sentiment during a recent stream, as he gave some reasons as to why he thinks the game has dropped off a little bit, including the “terrible” Ranked system.

Hal says Apex Legends is in “worst state” it’s ever been

“I feel like they (Respawn) just think that ‘ok, we’re just catering to casuals and then we’re just going to make the content so bland that nobody can stream the game,’” the TSM pro said.

Hal added that the battle royale is in the “worst state it’s ever been” given the issues with Ranked and being matched with way lower-skilled players. “Nobody wants to watch people play Ranked and that’s all we have to play,” he added.

Article continues after ad

“It’s actually insane how hard comp Apex carries the game it feels like, when it comes to viewership. If we didn’t have comp Apex, this game, I don’t even know,” Hal added, agreeing with another player who said it would be “dead” with competitive.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The TSM star also noted that a fair few streamers and content creators have started playing other games and he rarely sees people he follows on Twitch streaming the battle royale.

Article continues after ad

“All the people who content create in this game don’t last because it’s hard,” he continued.

Leakers have claimed that the new season of Apex will include some big changes, but it remains to be seen if that will help turn things around.