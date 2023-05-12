How to watch ALGS Split 2 Playoffs: Teams, schedule, tickets, stream

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs are set to begin in early July as the best Apex Legends teams from around the world travel to London to compete for the lion’s share of a $1,000,000 prize pool. Here is everything you need to know about the second major tournament of the season, including the schedule, the format and all the teams that have qualified.

The ALGS Split 2 playoffs are set to begin in July, approximately one month before the ALGS Championship brings the curtain down on the season. EA and Respawn will bring together the best teams from all five regions, who will battle it out for prize money, international tournament glory and ranking points toward the world championship.

With all regional leagues having come to an end, all 40 participants for the Split 2 playoffs have been determined. Will TSM defend their Split 1 crown despite some shaky performances this season? Or will a new ALGS winner emerge?

Joe Brady/ ALGS TSM’s ImperialHal won the MVP award at the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs

Below is everything you need to know about the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALGS 2023 Split 2 Playoffs: How to watch

The ALGS 2023 Split 2 playoffs will be streamed on the official PlayApex Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

ALGS 2023 Split 2 Playoffs: Format

The event is split into three parts: the group stage, the bracket stage, and the finals. The group stage will see the 40 qualified teams split into four groups of 10 teams, who will play each other in a six-game series. Each team will play 18 games in total. The results will determine the teams’ seed for the bracket stage, with the top 20 teams starting in the winners’ bracket and the lower 20 starting in the losers’ bracket.

The bracket stage will feature one six-game series for the upper bracket and two six-game series for the lower bracket. The top 10 teams from the winners’ bracket will move on to the finals, while the remaining 10 will play in the second round of the losers’ bracket. In the end, the top 10 teams of the lower bracket will move on to the finals

The finals will use a match point format, with teams becoming “Match Point Eligible” once they reach a minimum of 50 points. The first team on match point to win a match is declared the winner of the tournament.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Teams have yet to be seeded into their groups for the first stage of the event.

ALGS 2023 Split 2 Playoffs: Schedule

The tournament is set to start on July 13 with the group stage, followed by the bracket stage on July 15 and the finals on July 16. The start times for each day have yet to be revealed.

Group Stage: July 13-14

Bracket Stage: July 15

Finals: July 16

ALGS 2023 Split 2 Playoffs: Tickets

Fans hoping to attend the event at the Copper Box Arean London can purchase tickets on Eventbrite once they go on sale on May 15 at 8 am PDT/4 pm BST. Tickets are sold as four-day ticket packages for the entire event or single-day passes. All seating is general admission so fans can sit and watch the action from wherever they want.

ALGS 2023 Split 2 Playoffs: Groups

The 40 teams at the event have been split into four groups of 10 that will battle each other for kills and placement in matches with other groups.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Alliance XSET Complexity Gaming Moist Esports DarkZero Esports NORTHEPTION PULVEREX F/A Players ONIC Esports ATHXHVY Acend Pioneers fun123 BLVKHVND TSM ganbare otousan Gosu Fire Beavers MDY White FURIA Esports LeaveNoWitness JLINGZ Esports DreamFire FaZe Clan NAKED GLYTCH Energy Fellas Element 6 NRG Esports 100 Thieves OpTic Gaming Riddle Aurora Gaming Crazy Raccoon Vexed Gaming 2R1C Ethernal FC Destroy Fnatic Luminosity Gaming

ALGS 2023 Split 2 Playoffs: Prize and standings

Teams will split the $1,000,000 prize pool between the top 20 finishing squads, with the top five taking home over $700,000 between them.

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1 N/A $300,000 2 N/A $160,000 3 N/A $105,000 4 N/A $85,000 5 N/A $65,000 6 N/A $50,000 7 N/A $40,000 8 N/A $30,000 9 N/A $25,000 10 N/A $20,000 11 N/A $16,000 12 N/A $15,000 13 N/A $14,000 14 N/A $13,000 15 N/A $12,000 16 N/A $11,000 17 N/A $10,500 18 N/A $10,000 19 N/A $9,500 20 N/A $9,000 21 N/A N/A 22 N/A 23 N/A 24 N/A 25 N/A 26 N/A N/A 27 N/A 28 N/A 29 N/A 30 N/A 31 N/A N/A 32 N/A 33 N/A 34 N/A 35 N/A 36 N/A 37 N/A 38 N/A 39 N/A 40 N/A

ALGS 2023 Split 2 Playoffs: Teams and players

Thanks to the region’s performance in the Split 1 Playoffs, North America was awarded three additional slots at the event on top of its base eight. EMEA has two extra slots in addition to its regular eight, with APAC North (eight), South America (four) and APAC South (four) having one extra slot apiece.

Teams have locked in their rosters for the ALGS international event. However, it’s worth noting that players have had to be subbed out in the past due to visa issues, so these lineups may not be set in stone.