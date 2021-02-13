Logo
Apex Legends

Sneaky Apex Legends spot to kill Cage campers on Kings Canyon

Published: 13/Feb/2021 14:46

by Joe Craven
Apex Legends Cage with logo
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

One smart Apex Legends player has shared a clever counter to enemies who have set up at the top of Kings Canyon’s Cage, using a simple climb to eliminate the pesky campers. 

One of Apex Legends strongest aspects is the incredible movement system. The lack of fall damage, the game’s intuitive climbing mechanisms and the ability to continuously slide mean just moving around the game’s maps is rewarding and fluid.

This movement, paired with the new POIs and map changes, mean there are a host of new tactics and positions just waiting to be discovered.

Explosive Hold in Apex Legends
Respawn
Kings Canyon has undergone a number of changes since Apex first launched.

That’s exactly what one player – Redditor ‘samuelschade‘ – has shared, highlighting a creative and intelligent way to eliminate campers from the top of Kings Canyon’s Cage. The very top of this structure is always hard to push, but this trick makes it way eaiser.

When there’s a full squad setup there, a lot of players would just leave them be, perhaps in the hope of the zone forcing them to leave the POI.

However, the player instead opts to climb a nearby zipline pole. They then mantle once again onto the very top of the pole, giving them an angle on all three of the enemies camping in Cage. With the Hemlok in hand, some accurate bursts were more than enough to dispose of the entire team – who couldn’t work out where they were being hit from.

If you ever have people camping at the top of cage, just uses this cheeky little spot to kill them 😁 from apexlegends

It’s really clever play, and a satisfying way to catch campers by surprise. Some Apex players have criticized the top of Cage because of the way it can be exploited by passive players, who seldom move and only work to eliminate players who directly challenge them.

FIFA

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 19:49

by David Purcell
MLS

FIFA 21

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are upon us as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals start on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Story so far: New York City FC’s Didychrislito hungry for FC Cincinnati’s title

High in the standings is Didychrislito, representing New York City FC, and comes into the finals with some serious momentum. The player was crowned the victor of the eMLS League Series One, presented by Coca-Cola, on January 17, following a 4-2 aggregate win over New York Red Bulls competitor Adamou.

At the top of the table is Austin FC’s xbLeU, after putting together an impressive streak of victories in Series Two so far, and just behind him is DC United’s KingCJ0. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top — as the margin of points in the top six places were so tight. Now, though, it’s all about who can perform in the knockouts.

Lastly, defending champion of Series Two, FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle, sits in fifth position this time around. It will be interesting to see if he can turn up on the big occasion to retain his crown.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

eMLS League Series Two finals bracket
MLS
Here’s how the bracket shapes up for the eMLS League Series Two Finals.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: NYC_Chris (New York City FC) vs FCC Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) vs Maloney (Orlando City) 12PM 3PM 8PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…