Simple Apex Legends UI change would make choosing a Legend way better

A community proposed simple tweak to Apex Legends’ User Interface (UI) would be the perfect way to make choosing a Legend way easier in Respawn’s battle royale.

A User Interface is an integral but typically under appreciated part of video game design. It refers to the out-of-game areas in which the user and game interact, like menus.

Countless hours is devoted by devs to UI but players rarely think twice about a solid interface. Modern Warfare 2’s is an example of a UI that has come in for considerable criticism, with an overhaul allegedly in the works.

While Apex Legends’ UI is generally thought of well by the player base, there are areas the community would like to see tweaked to ensure the battle royale remains as good as it can be.

Dr Disrespect, prominent YouTube streamer, is among those to have called for better UI in Apex previously. A simple UI tweak proposed by player ‘Trigger_001‘ would go a long way to securing that.

Their concept relates specifically to the Legend select screen, encountered by all players ahead of dropping into BR matches.

Currently, the Apex Legends character pool appears as one group of icons from which players select the Legend they want to play as.

However, the simple UI tweak proposed would split Legends based on their category i.e. Offensive, Recon, Defensive and Support.

Not only would it make it easier to find the legend players wanted, but would also improve team cohesion with players easily able to see who teammates have opted for and to make their decision accordingly.

The post quickly garnered attention on the title’s subreddit, sitting at nearly 8,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

While much more goes into Respawn’s design decisions than simple player concepts, they regularly reiterate their willingness to listen to and implement community feedback.

As a result, while it’s probably not round the corner, we wouldn’t rule out this UI change making its way into Respawn’s game in a future season.