Simple Apex Legends trick lets Pathfinder “quick launch” for easy kills - Dexerto

Simple Apex Legends trick lets Pathfinder “quick launch” for easy kills

Published: 16/Oct/2020 1:01

by Alan Bernal
A simple trick with Pathfinder’s Grapple Hook lets him ‘quick launch’ into the air, which gives Apex Legends players a way to bamboozle enemies for stylish kills.

Players dropping into the Apex Games know that mobility plays a huge part in the outcome of fights. Since most characters in the game aren’t super agile, people have been getting inventive with how they mix up their movement.

This has led to a number of different moves being discovered that can be easily repeated or inserted for different scenarios during a match.

A concept like this isn’t lost to Pathfinder mains who tend to make great use of the Legend’s Grapple Hook tactical ability to zip around the battle royale in an instant.

Pathfinder is the premier Legend for getting around the Arena.

Apex pro Otto ‘ottr’ Boström showed how to pull off the quick launch, something that he sees as a tool that can be helpful in a firefight. The clip in question shows him taking on a close-ranged 2v1, when the enemy Wraith got a bit too close for comfort.

Casually, ottr showed how using Pathy’s grapple on the ground can give someone huge air in an attempt to throw off the other person for a vicious counterattack.

“Lots of people tell me they never see this move so figured I’d spread the word!” he said before describing the sequence. For those unaware of the trick, it can definitely be a game-changer in tight situations, letting people get that spare moment they need to line up a shot.

To pull it off: “Grapple, jump as the grapple hits, airstrafe the direction you want, cancel by pressing crouch, shoot,” ottr said.

plant your grapple in the ground and jump (then cancel) in order to do a quick launch and get the jump on your opponents from apexuniversity

That results in Pathfinder getting shot upward, giving players both an offensive and defensive tactic rolled into one. Even before using the trick, ottr was managing the 2v1 pretty well, but when things got hairy he launched up to quickly end the fight.

Just keep in mind that changes to Pathfinder’s Grapple Hook are getting looked over by Respawn, and it could alter how the ability is used.

But until then, this looks like a worthwhile tool to keep in the bag if you’re playing Pathfinders, since it’s bound to throw off a few Apex Legends opponents in a match.

Apex Legends

Top 4 best Apex Legends tattoos: Wraith, Revenant, Pathfinder

Published: 15/Oct/2020 23:23

by Theo Salaun
apex legends best tattoos wraith
You don’t need to play Apex Legends or watch it on Twitch to know the game is doing well. Its fans are, quite literally, wearing their hearts on their sleeves and getting the game’s characters permanently etched on their bodies with tattoos.

When Respawn Entertainment turned their Titanfall franchise into a battle royale, they did so in a cartoonish way that blended some of the universe’s grittier art with some of its more humorous, self-reflective designs. So the same game that has a spooky simulacrum like Revenant also boasts a goofy, smiley-face-crested robot like Pathfinder.

Since the game’s release in February 2019, those characters and weapons have become ingrained within a fanbase’s collective consciousness. Now, they’ve been embedded upon said fan’s skin as well.

Here are some of the best Apex Legends tattoos to surface over the popular battle royale’s lifespan.

The Kunai Wraith

So I heard you like Wraith, so check my new tattoo from apexlegends

Known for her insufferable Twitch streamers and her relationship with the Void, Wraith’s heirloom is a slick kunai knife. As such, Reddit’s ‘idzanake’ decided to modify the Void-walker’s original design to accommodate the Japanese knife’s imagery and introduce a samurai mask for their forearm tattoo.

In the spirit of that aesthetic inspiration, her Void appears to be referenced with a series of surrounding waves — which are a globally renowned element from Japanese woodblock printing (seen prominently in Katsushika Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa”).

The Mozambique for charity

One of Apex’s more heartwarming stories, a Twitch streamer named ‘Nico’ asserted that she would get a tattoo of the game’s infamously worst gun: the Mozambique. 

As such, once her goal of $5,000 toward Gamers Outreach was surpassed by a whopping $3,000, she got what turned out to be a vibrant, colorful ‘bique on her thigh. Even if the design wasn’t so clean, this would have been an excellent tattoo for the story alone.

Revenant’s Unholy Beast

Got a tattoo of everyone’s favourite skin bag hater from apexlegends

 

Revenant is a scary character. Revenant’s Unholy Beast legendary skin is also scary, but with more True Detective symbolism vibes. It should be no wonder, then, that a tattoo of the Legend’s spooky mask looks pretty cool.

In a tattoo that would make a leather-jacket-clad biker proud, Reddit’s ‘Sir_Waluigi’ is partially covered by the Unholy Beast face, cracked skull and all. Fittingly, it sits next to another tattoo with a skull, marking the continuation of a menacing sleeve.

“Hi, Friends!”

Tattoo artist ‘jtricomi’ was asked to put together a Pathfinder tattoo for their brother-in-law, Chris, and the results are very fun. Just as the Legend departs from some of the other, edgier designs, this art is much more vibrant and cartoonish than the aforementioned works.

With Pathfinder’s patented “Hi, friends!” voiceline etched above, jtricomi etches the friendly robot with a joyful wave, a trademark smiley face, and a variety of blue and orange hues in the style of a watercolor painting. If anything, this final Apex Legends tattoo demonstrates how versatile the game’s designs can be.