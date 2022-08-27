NiceWigg explains ‘strongest’ way to use Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 14

100 Thieves’ James ‘NiceWigg’ Martin has highlighted the best way to use Pathfinder in Apex Legends these days, claiming there’s one particular arena that makes Pathy “strong”.

While Respawn Entertainment continues to add new legends to Apex Legends, there are a handful of characters from the original roster that remains rather popular regardless of the changes.

One of those is Pathfinder, the humorous, deadpan robot that can get his team out of a pinch thanks to his powerful Zipline ultimate. Even though he’s undergone a few nerfs, Pathy still holds onto one of the best pick rates in the game, and remains a top-five character for usage in Season 14.

The recon legend is still a powerful choice on any map, but according to NiceWigg, he shines brightest when it comes to Kings Canyon.

NiceWigg explains the best way to use Pathfinder in Apex Legends

The 100 Thieves star was talking up the Forward Scout during a recent stream, when he explained that Pathy performs better on Kings Canyon than any other map in the battle royale.

“I don’t think Pathfinder is phenomenal, I just think he’s really good on Kings Canyon,” NiceWigg said. “I feel like Pathfinder is a very, obviously, elusive legend, but the grapples on Kings Canyon with the way that height plays out, I think it’s like really strong.

“I think he’s really, really strong in that aspect. He’s definitely a selfish character. That’s one you have to do with Pathfinder on KC, that guy is one shot and I’m full HP? My job is to get that knock.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

The former Apex pro noted that you can use Pathfinder is a less selfish manner, but his abilities are suited towards playing for yourself – even if you can help your team out.

So, next time you drop into the Apex Games and consider using Path, it might be best considering what map you’re playing on first.