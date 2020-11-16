 Apex Legends dev impressed with fast-drop trick found on Olympus - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev impressed with fast-drop trick found on Olympus

Published: 16/Nov/2020 5:21 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 6:29

by Alan Bernal
Apex Legends Fast Drop Trick
Respawn Entertainment

The new map in Apex Legends has a unique design decision with the Turbines that players are using to get fast-drops on Olympus, and at least one Respawn developer was pleasantly surprised by the discovery.

Season 7 Ascension has been giving players a swarm of new content to dive through. As they tinker with new elements in the game they’re finding all sorts of results from making deadly Wraith portals, to encountering bugs with the Trident.

Adding another item on the list will be the center POI of Olympus called Turbine, where people can find the towering slopes angled toward each cardinal direction that can give speed boosts in the early portion of a match.

“Turbine’s curved towers have some pretty quick routes,” user ‘Lord_Spinkingham’ said, showing how “this was actually quicker [than just landing at the POI]. A team went for the chimney and I beat them to the middle.”

Apex Legends Fast Drop Trick
Respawn Entertainment
The towering Turbines on Olympus can actually be used for fast-drop opportunities.

Of course, depending on the dropship’s trajectory, this might not be a worthwhile trick to use in your game. But if you have multiple pathing routes to score high-tier loot, this can easily be used to get on the ground quicker.

In fact, Senior Level Designer Dave ‘StryderPilot’ Ose was a bit coy about the trick, seeing as it might not have been something he was completely aware of.

“As designed. This was totally on purpose…” he joked in response to the trick that instantly gained popularity among Apex’s players. He later described player discoveries about the game’s design as “Scary. Fun. Exciting. In that order.”

Tip: Turbines curved towers have some pretty quick routes! from apexlegends

While this might not have been a use for the Turbines that StryderPilot and his team planned for, the Apex community are happy to take the discovery and run with it to use in their games.

This isn’t something we haven’t seen before, either. Early in the game’s life on Kings Canyon, players found that you could clip a high wall to achieve a similar effect.

The only difference here is there are now four major map elements on Olympus that now lets Apex Legends players get huge boosts to drop onto the map even faster.

Cosplay

Apex Legends cosplayer kickstarts hearts as picture perfect Lifeline

Published: 16/Nov/2020 6:17 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 6:22

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Apex Legends Lifeline Cosplay
snowcxs / Respawn Entertainment

Lifeline

Apex Legends has legends in all shapes and sizes, from larger-than-life Gibraltar to the enigmatic Wraith, but every squad needs a Lifeline, and one cosplayer has wowed fans by bringing her to life in the most incredible way.

Apex Legends is a smash-hit battle-royale for many reasons. It’s got fluid and fast tactical gameplay, fantastic maps, a balanced set of weapons, and a dedicated player base and community.

It also boasts an impressive list of legends, which is a massive drawcard too. Each legend has a unique set of perks and skills that shine in certain situations. Horizon, the freshest legend on the block, can create a black hole to trap her opponents.

However, it’s hard to find one more in demand than Lifeline. She’s the only support legend capable of healing and reviving her allies, which happens with a little help from her beloved drone.

Apex Legends Lifeline Cosplay
snowcxs / Respawn Entertainment
Lifeline might be a support legend, but she’s a combat medic who packs a punch.

Most people show Lifeline their love by picking her in-game, but a cosplayer named snowcxs has gone one step further and become the combat medic herself. Funnily enough, it might be because she isn’t too confident in her skills on Apex Legends.

“Someone teach me how to play this game,” she said. “All I do is hide in bushes it’s EMBARAZZING.” However, her cosplay skills are top-notch, which more than makes up for it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shinigami (@snowcxs)

It’s an organic cosplay she made entirely on her own. It includes everything from the backpack, clothes, gloves, and bandage wraps to the mask and trademark headband. The hair is on point too, bundled in the same way with a slight crimson-red tinge.

The only thing that’s missing is the drone, but it would be pretty difficult to make. Still, this is a masterpiece that looks exactly like the one in the game, and she wears it well too. 

The best part is, it seems like the Apex Legends community agrees. The thread she posted it in has already gained more than 10,000 upvotes, and the numbers are growing by the minute. It’s always nice to see a cosplayer’s hard work pay off.