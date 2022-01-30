Apex Legends leak reveals details of Crypto buff finally coming in Season 12

An Apex Legends leaker has shed some light on what Crypto’s long-awaited buff will entail, and it looks like he’s going to be pretty strong.

When a new legend is introduced to Apex Legends’ roster of characters, they typically quickly vault to the top of the most-played legend charts before slowly sliding back down over time. From there, the Respawn team start adjusting the characters – be it a major nerf or a slight buff.

In the case of Crypto, he has been tweaked over time, but he’s remained towards the bottom of the pile when it comes to keeping up with the meta because he’s simply not strong enough.

Respawn have been teasing a much-needed buff for quite some time, and after long last, it should be coming in Season 12 – and it looks like it should be worth the worth.

Previously, a few Apex Legends developers have stated that Crypto’s big boost would revolve around his drone, but never gone any further than that, leaving players to conjure up ideas of their own.

Now, according to claims from Apex Legends leaker Thordan Smash, the buff appears to have been settled on, giving Crypto the chance to throw EMP blasts with his drone whenever.

“He (Crypto) can Insta throw his emp blast,” the leaker tweeted. “Imagine a Rev totem with a jump pad and crypto stunning and knocking shields without going into drone.”

While Respawn haven’t confirmed anything just yet, the leaker has proven to be pretty reliable previously, so there is little reason to suggest he’d be wrong this time around.

Obviously, we’ll have to wait until the long-awaited buff actually goes live to see just how effective and brutal it might be, but it’s sounding pretty daunting. Though, it should definitely inject some life into Crypto’s pick rate with fans.