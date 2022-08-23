Secret Wattson buff makes her Ultimate portable in Apex Legends

A secret buff to Wattson’s Ultimate was added in the Season 14 update and it’s made her Interception Pylon significantly more powerful.

Despite being one of the most iconic Legends on the Apex roster, Wattson has never managed to gain a foothold in the meta or become a popular pick in-game.

While she did receive a set of useful buffs back in Season 11, the Static Defender maintains a relatively low pick rate of just 2% in Season 14.

As a result, a lot of the community believes Wattson is still in need of some changes to help her compete in the Outlands.

Well, although it wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes, Wattson did receive a buff to her Ultimate that’s made it portable and immensely strong while rotating.

Respawn Entertainment Wattson has a 2% pick rate in Season 14.

Wattson Ultimate buff is perfect for rotating in Apex Legends

As showcased by Apex Legends YouTuber Skeptation, the Hunted update introduced a powerful buff to Wattson’s Ultimate.

Players can now place her Interception Pylon on Tridents, making them immune to throwables and regening her teammate’s shields while rotating.

On top of this, the Ultimate can now be moved across the map to different locations, whereas before it was always stuck in one location.

This portability is guaranteed to be useful in the later stages of a match, where positioning and taking advantage of high ground can be the difference maker between winning and losing.

As this secret buff wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes, it’s hard to know whether Respawn deliberately added it to the game.

Of course, there’s a chance the devs revert this change in the near future, so make the most of this trick while it lasts if you’re a Wattson main.