Secret L-STAR feature makes it the most underrated weapon in Apex Legends

Apex Legends YouTuber Gaming Merchant has explained why the L-STAR is underrated and it’s thanks to a “secret” long-range feature.

Since arriving in Apex Legends all the way back in Season 2, the L-STAR has never been a particularly popular weapon with the community.

While the LMG has had its time in the meta for short periods of time, its red plasma orb projectiles, strange recoil pattern, and overheat system make it extremely different from the rest of the guns in the Outlands.

As a result, a lot of players will avoid the L-STAR completely and instead go for a more straightforward option like the R-99 or R301 Carbine.

However, according to Gaming Merchant, this is a mistake as the L-STAR’s recent buffs have made it a strong choice and a “secret” feature makes it deadly at long-range.

Respawn Entertainment The L-STAR was buffed in the Season 14 patch.

L-STAR is powerful at long-range in Apex Legends Season 14

According to the Gaming Merchant, the Apex community is sleeping on the L-STAR after the buffs that arrived for the weapon in Hunted.

Respawn not only increased the number of base shots before the gun overheats, but they also increased its projectile speed, making it extremely powerful at long range.

Paired with the weapon’s low bullet drop-off, the LMG is now a deadly option for beaming enemies from afar, especially with the right scope.

Finally, Gaming Merchant shared a “secret” feature that a lot of players overlook when it comes to the L-STAR, and it may change your mind about using it in the future.

The bullet size of the L-STAR grows as it travels through the air, eventually reaching 10 times the size of a standard bullet in Apex Legends.

This is significant as alongside the projectile speed buffs, it’s now incredibly easy to land shots on opponents from a distance.

So, next time you encounter an L-STAR, consider picking it up, especially if you’re looking for a lethal long-range weapon.