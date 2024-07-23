Overlooked MW3 LMG has “very fast” TTK but there’s a catch

LMGs in Modern Warfare 3 haven’t performed well since launch, but a completely overlooked Aftermarket Part for the Bruen Mk9 could be what changes that.

While LMGs like the Holger 26 and RAPP H have dominated Warzone, you won’t see many used in multiplayer. Outside of the DG-58 LSW’s brief stint as a meta gun, LMGs have been underwhelming and largely outclassed by assault rifles.

However, the JAK Shadow Titan Kit for the Bruen Mk.9 has emerged as a meta contender. It is one of the most well-rounded and versatile weapons available, despite seeing very little use since the conversion kit was released back in Season 3.

Giving props to the overlooked LMG, Call of Duty veteran XclusiveAce expressed: “It really excels in mid to long-range engagements, but honestly holds its own just fine up close,” before praising its fast handling, integrated suppressor, “very manageable” recoil, and “very fast” TTK.

Here is Ace’s recommended loadout to use with the underrated LMG:

Conversion Kit: JAK Shadow Titan Kit

Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Stock: Lane-56 Stock

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Thoroughly impressed by the JAK Shadow Titan Kit, Ace also claimed to have “managed to find a ton of success” using this AMP and hailed it for being “such a good, versatile, all-around kit,” as long as you use it correctly.

That means rather than running around as you would with an SMG or mobile AR, it’s best to be mindful, use power positions, and keep your distance on enemies where possible. After all, the JAK Shadow Titan Kit’s TTK of just 285 ms extends out to around 30 meters, making it one of the best long-range weapons.

Unfortunately, there is a big catch to this seemingly perfect gun. The Bruen Mk9 has an open bolt delay of 50 ms, which means every time you pull the trigger, there’s a brief pause before it begins to fire.

Not only does this affect its theoretical TTK when dueling other players, but it also can take some getting used to, especially for those who don’t use LMGs often. That pause won’t matter in many cases, but it could be your downfall in a tight gunfight against MW3’s meta weapons.