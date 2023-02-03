Leaker reveals Apex Legends “campaign” game cancelled

A reliable leaker has revealed that EA has canceled a single-player game set within the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe.

One of the biggest battle-royale games out right now, Apex Legends, was spawned off the popular Titanfall franchise that EA launched in 2014.

With two successful Titanfall games holding many fans at their TVs, hope for a third title waned as the years went on without any news up until the launch of Apex Legends in 2019.

Only recently was it revealed by a leaker that EA had been working on a new single-player experience focused on various Apex Legends within the universe.

Apex Legends single-player game canceled

From Dexerto network’s AlphaIntel page, they tweeted news confirming that the single-player game has been canceled.

A Bloomberg article was soon posted that went into further detail about the game’s cancellation. The article goes on to say: “The canceled project, code-named TFL or Titanfall Legends, was a single-player game set in the universe shared by the Apex Legends and Titanfall games.”

A follow-up tweet from AlphaIntel detailed the campaign-based game. Fans would have played as Blisk from the Titanfall series and met various Apex Legends throughout the campaign, giving the player new powers. Inspired by Doom Eternal in its scope, the game would have been a massive tie-in between Apex Legends and Titanfall.

Fans replied to the various tweets with dismay about the news, with one saying: “I can feel the Titanfall 3 dream dying a slow, painful death.”

Another user stated, “Starting to wonder if the clock on Apex Legends is ticking now, as well.”

As EA has made roughly over $2 billion in revenue from Apex Legends, it’s safe to say that the game won’t be going anywhere soon. For fans hoping for a potential Titanfall 3 in any form, it seems certain that the plug has been pulled for the time being.