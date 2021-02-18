Logo
Apex Legends

Respawn responds to Apex Legends bug causing all skins & unlocks to disappear

Published: 18/Feb/2021 23:31

by Alan Bernal
apex legends loba skins bug
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Reports have been filing in of a bug in Apex Legends that’s been clearing some people’s accounts from all cosmetics and unlocks they’ve earned. Respawn is investigating the claims.

With Season 8: Mayhem in full-swing, players are dropping into the Apex Games to unlock the troves of new skins and content that came with the updated Battle Pass. In the midst of the season, Respawn are seeing that some ‘rare’ cases leave people without unlocks in their inventory.

Director of Community and Communications at Respawn, Ryan K. Rigney, said that there were some people who have been reporting losses in their inventory.

While this is a troublesome event, Rigney explained that people shouldn’t be concerned, however, since how few players the bug is actually affecting.

“Seeing scattered reports about a rare issue causing players to lose all their cosmetics/unlocks in Apex,” Rigney said of the glitch. “Team is looking into it, will report back when we know more.”

As for people hesitant to log in, the comms director made it a point to say that a minimal amount of players are actually experiencing the issue as the studio turns its attention on how to solve the problem.

“Only seeing a few players affected out of millions. Either way, we’ll figure it out,” Rigney said. This isn’t a widespread issue, but Respawn hopes to find a meaningful solution soon.

This comes on the heels of another that had to do with Anniversary Collection Event heirloom pack “unintentionally resetting the ‘counter’ that guarantees you get heirloom shards every 500 packs.”

In 24 hours, the company was able to confirm a fix and restoration of items for the items that were affected, with Respawn taking about another day to clean up the “last few edge cases caused by a related bug.”

Players that are now dealing with their inventories being cleaned out of cosmetics and unlocks will hope that the devs can similarly clear this issue up as quickly as it did the last time.

Stay tuned to Dexerto and the @TitanFallBlog page to get the latest updates as Respawn investigates the current claims.

Apex Legends

iiTzTimmy smashes Apex Legends damage world record

Published: 18/Feb/2021 14:37

by Alex Garton
iitzTimmy streamer
Twitch: iitztimmy/Respawn Entertainment

Share

Twitch Streamer Timmy “iiTzTimmy” An has broken the Apex Legends damage record, reaching a number no one thought was possible.

As the time-to-kill is a lot slower in Battle Royale titles compared to standard FPS games, the amount of damage you pump out is often just as important as the number of kills you pick up.

This is particularly true in Apex Legends where draining player’s shields and resources in a gunfight can be the difference between life and death. For the average Apex player, reaching over 2,000 damage in a match is a big achievement and will even reward you with an in-game badge.

However, as with any game, there are always players who take it to another level that no one thought was possible. Well, iiTzTimmy has done exactly that, smashing the Apex Legends damage record on stream.

iitzTimmy streamer world record
Twitch: iitztimmy/Respawn Entertainment
iitzTimmy reaches over 9,000 damage in an Apex game

iiTzTimmy sets new Apex damage record

During his February 17 stream, iiTzTimmy managed to break the Apex Legends damage record, reaching a total of 9069 damage. Not only that, the streamer picked up 24 kills and of course, secured the victory for his squad.

Despite beating the record, Timmy was convinced the 10,000 damage total was possible during the game and even said that if he played a little better, he would have reached it. If anything, this just shows that Timmy can do even better and maybe even break his own world record in the future.

“I could have gotten the 10k man I really could of, I could have gotten the 10k this game I’m f***ing trolling… I mean 9k I guess.”

It’s absolutely insane that a single player has managed to rack up over 9,000 damage in just one Apex match. There are only so many players in a game, so hitting those numbers is not only dependant on your skill but a lot of luck.

It’s great to hear that Timmy thinks he can hit the 10,000 damage mark at some point in the future, so make sure you keep an eye on his streams. That is unless someone else swoops in to break the record, but by the looks of it, that’s very unlikely.