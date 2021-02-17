Logo
Apex Legends dev breaks down why Caustic is so hard to balance

Published: 17/Feb/2021 13:16

by Jacob Hale
Respawn Entertainment

With calls constantly growing for a Caustic nerf in Apex Legends, one dev has explained why he’s such a tough character to balance — so it sounds like we might be waiting a while longer.

Caustic’s abilities are incredibly frustrating to play against, making entering rooms or confined spaces almost impossible to navigate when he’s involved.

This is especially true when late into the game, with the ring closing and being forced into ever-smaller spaces.

Apex Legends players call for Caustic nerf

User AadrianN_ posted the clip below to Reddit, showing a ring that worked perfectly for Caustic’s gas grenade ult, leaving his opponent with absolutely no choice but to die. One player went on to ask what the counter would even be.

Social distancing with my man Caustic from r/apexlegends

This is a question many have asked about the powerful character, but now we actually have a bit more insight into why a nerf isn’t coming quite as quickly as some would have hoped.

“Once you get to this exact situation, there isn’t one [a counter], and that f**king sucks,” explained lead game designer Daniel Klein. “We don’t exactly have a solution yet. Creating a shootable central thing for the ult, like Horizon, would work but it’s such a heavy handed fix (and would probably require us making barrels destructible post-trigger because otherwise they’re just better than the ult).”

“Caustic mains exist and deserve to have fun”

Klein expanded on his point by questioning what you can give Caustic in return to keep him balanced, before adding that “we can’t just make him an unpickable character either. You may not like them, but Caustic mains exist and deserve to have fun too.”

Respawn dev explains why it's so difficult to nerf caustic
Reddit: DanielZKlein
Nerfing Caustic in Apex Legends is proving to be a difficult job for Respawn.

Klein’s points definitely make sense, and pose a huge issue for the devs as to the best way to nerf Caustic but not make him absolutely useless.

All in all, it seems like somewhat of a headache for both player and developer, but the folks at Respawn are clearly capable of making this work — it all just comes down to how best to do so.

Without doubt a Caustic nerf is due to arrive at some point, the biggest question right now is how exactly that looks.

Apex Legends

How to see how many Apex Legends Packs you’ve opened

Published: 17/Feb/2021 4:54

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends players know every 500 Apex Packs guarantees at least 150 Heirloom Shards, to purchase items in the Heirloom Store. While it’s a grind to get that many packs, you can actually track how many you’ve already opened.

Mike, on Reddit as ‘mikezarandona,’ decided to create a solution for simply checking how many Apex Packs they’ve opened throughout the course of their time playing the game.

Since December 3, Respawn made it a point to make the 150 shard drop attainable every 500 packs. Zarandona mathed it out and built an application to estimate the amount of opened packs in your account has logged, thus cluing you in to how many more you’ll need.

The tool lets you input everything from what level you ended up in every season’s Battle Pass to any Daily Treasure packs you might have received for any quests.

How many Apex Packs have I opened?

apex legends packs calculator
Mike Zarandona
Calculate how many Apex Packs you’ve been able to open.

First thing’s first, to get started, there’s going to be basic information to input such as your Account level, if you’ve linked your Twitch prime, and such.

Going in any order you want, input your level for every season so far in Apex Legends. Of course, if you skipped a season or two, don’t put a number in.

Zarandona has some tips scattered throughout the site about where to find this info, and suggested: “checking the Season X badge on any Legend.”

apex legends packs calculator
Mike Zarandona
You can see a full report breaking down how many Apex Packs you’ve earned.

Since quests give a total of 45 Daily Treasure Packs, you can enter how many you were able to get during The Broken Ghost, The First Ship, or Family portrait.

Then there’s the last two entries that may be a bit tricky for some people: Purchased Packs & Bugs + Misc Packs. For most, both of these are going to be 0 if you haven’t bought any or if Respawn haven’t compensated packs for an errant bug.

Once you have all of your figures, you can view your Heirloom Progress, which will even have a report for the breakdown of all the packs you collected.